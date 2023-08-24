Kristee Porter tackled a daunting task heading into her first season at North Texas a year ago.
She had to get to know her players, fill a few holes on the Mean Green’s roster and hope for the best.
A whole lot has changed since then for UNT’s volleyball program as the Mean Green prepare to open the season on Friday. UNT will face Campbell in its first game in the Buffs Invitational on the campus of Colorado in Boulder.
“We’re ahead of where we were last year,” Porter said. “We came in last season, evaluated where we were and what we needed. We were not able to fill some of those needs immediately. The task carried over to this season.
“We did a good job of filling those holes. I’m excited to see how they compete.”
UNT finished 16-15 in Porter’s first season and the Mean Green’s last in Conference USA.
UNT joined the American Athletic Conference this summer and will face the challenge of adjusting to a new league. The Mean Green were picked to finish fourth in the American’s West Division in the league’s preseason coaches’ poll.
Middle blocker Sh’Diamond Holly, outside hitter Aryn Johnson and opposite Treyaunna Rush were all named to the preseason all-conference team.
“We’re better this year than we were last year, for sure,” Holly said. “We have a feel for our system. That makes it easier to help the new players understand how we run the system and the ins and outs of it.”
There are plenty of new players to teach after what Porter described as a productive recruiting season.
Outside hitters Jayde Harris and Coco Gillett transferred in from Portland and Louisiana, respectively. Anyse Smith, who last played for Porter at McNeese in 2021, also joined UNT in the offseason and gives the Mean Green another option on the outside.
“We’re going to be a mature team this year,” Rush said. “The competition we have in the gym will help us push each other and make each other better.”
The Mean Green believe the combination of the experience they gained last year and the depth Porter has created on the roster will help UNT be competitive right away in the American.
CUSA was a tough league last season and featured a pair of national powers in Western Kentucky and Rice.
Rice moved to the American with UNT and enters the season ranked No. 23 in the American Volleyball Coaches Association Top 25 poll. The Owls won the CUSA title last season and advanced to the second round of the NCAA tournament.
SMU was picked to win the West in the American’s preseason coaches’ poll, while Rice landed in second. Memphis is projected to win the East Division.
Porter said she will need some time to see how the teams look in matches before she can offer an opinion of how the league will shape up with a new lineup.
UNT cruised through 3-0 exhibition win over Oral Roberts over the weekend.
The hope is that performance is a sign that UNT can be competitive in the American. The Mean Green will need to develop chemistry if they are to reach what Porter believes is their potential.
“We have some older, veteran players, but we are still kind of young in our overall volleyball development,” Porter said. “We’re trying to get everyone on the same page and the same level.”
Setter Ceci Harness played a key role in UNT posting a winning record in Porter’s first season. She started all 31 of the Mean Green’s matches and is confident UNT can take another step forward as a program this season.
“I’m so excited,” Harness said. “We have everything we need to be a highly successful team.
“There is competition at every position. It’s a fight every day. That will make us better.”
