The North Texas volleyball team is on a roll heading into the Conference USA tournament this week in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
UNT is the No. 4 seed in the eight-team event that will begin on Friday on the campus of Western Kentucky. The Mean Green enter the tournament having swept each of their last three matches.
UNT rolled to a win over Charlotte on Saturday to inch over .500 at 15-14. The Mean Green are 9-5 in C-USA play and will face UAB in a first-round match at 2 p.m. on Friday.
"I am really proud of our team as it was the first time competing in Conference USA for the majority of our players and staff," UNT coach Kristee Porter said following UNT's win over Charlotte "Our team has progressed well over the course of the season and I'm excited to reset and go for three more wins next week."
UNT is fresh off a win over UAB last week at home.
WKU enters the tournament as the No. 1 seed and the favorite, especially as the host team. Rice is the No. 2 seed.
Softball
UNT signs three to roster
UNT coach Rodney DeLong announced the addition of three players as part of his latest signing class this week.
The Mean Green added Madison Conley, an infielder from Dale High in Shawnee, Oklahoma; Maci George, an infielder from Valley Center, Kansas; and Blayze McNemar, an outfielder from Galena, Kansas.
Conley helped lead Dale to back-to-back state slow pitch state championships. George was the Wichita Eagle's All-Metro Player of the Year in 2022, while McNemar was a first team all-state selection.
"I am excited to bring in these three young women to our program," DeLong said in a statement. "They are versatile defenders who all pack a punch at the plate. They will be a great addition to an overall experienced team. Not only are they good players, but they are also great people. The future is definitely bright as our program continues to improve."
Cross country
Neiva headed to national meet
Victor Neiva has received an at-large berth in the NCAA Division I Men's Cross Country Championship.
The meet will take place Saturday at The Greiner Family OSU Cross Country Course in Stillwater, Okla. Neiva finished 10th in the NCAA South Central Regional Championship and missed qualifying automatically by one spot.
Golf
Tan continues UNT's run of honors
UNT graduate student Audrey Tan was named C-USA's Golfer of the Week earlier this month.
The Mean Green have now had one of their players receive the honor in each of the last eight times they played and were eligible
Tan tied for ninth in the Battle at the Beach in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, after shooting 69-70-72 to finish at 2-under.
