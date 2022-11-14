UNT notebook 11-15

North Texas junior Treyaunna Rush and the Mean Green will play in the Conference USA tournament this week.

 UNT sports information

The North Texas volleyball team is on a roll heading into the Conference USA tournament this week in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

UNT is the No. 4 seed in the eight-team event that will begin on Friday on the campus of Western Kentucky. The Mean Green enter the tournament having swept each of their last three matches.

