North Texas volleyball coach Kristee Porter talked to her team about finding consistency over the last few days.
UNT has been up and down. It’s let a few matches slip away.
The lessons the Mean Green learned along the way paid off in a big way on Monday night in the form of a five-set thriller of a win over Texas Tech at the Mean Green Volleyball Center.
UNT fell behind by a set early, came back to win the next two, was pushed to a fifth set and finally pulled through for a 17-25, 25-23, 25-23, 20-25, 15-10 win.
“We need to make sure we are steady throughout matches,” Porter said. “We’re getting better at it. This is a step in the right direction that shows we are learning and growing.”
UNT (4-3) hadn’t beaten Texas Tech since 2021. The Red Raiders (6-2) have wins over Notre Dame and the Mean Green’s new American Athletic Conference rival Wichita State already this season.
UNT will make its debut in the league later this fall and took a step toward being ready for the challenge while playing in front of a sellout crowd of 720 that ranks third for a home match in program history.
“This is a big win for us,” senior Treyaunna Rush said. “I was glad we were able to pull it out in the end and play as a team.”
Rush led UNT with 16 kills. Aryn Johnson added 13 and Truli Levy 11. Ceci Harness handed out 28 assists, while Aleeyah Galdeira recorded 19 digs.
UNT had a chance to close out the match after winning the second and third sets before being forced to a fifth. The Mean Green fell in five sets just last week to Texas State on the road.
UNT remembered that experience when it was forced to a decisive set by the Red Raiders.
“Going into the fifth set, we were trying to be aggressive and not passive,” sophomore Kamyrn Scroggins said.
UNT went on a four-point run early in the fifth set to take a 5-2 lead and never looked back.
Scroggins capped the match with an ace.
“We scheduled pretty aggressively this season knowing that we are moving into the American and need to raise our level of play,” Porter said. “They did a great job tonight. We’re excited to get a win over a very good team.”
