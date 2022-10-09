North Texas collected a Conference USA victory in a sweep over Louisiana Tech on Sunday at the North Texas Volleyball Center.
UNT (9-11, 3-2) captured its seventh three-set win of the season against the Lady Techsters (9-11, 2-3), for a final line of 25-23, 25-23, 25-14.
Aryn Johnson led the match with 17 kills, and she added an ace and a block to finish with 18.5 points. Treyaunna Rush recorded 10 finishes to extend her streak of double-digit kills to 14 matches. She also contributed three blocks and two digs.
Sh’Diamond Holly set a season-high total of three solo blocks while denying eight total and adding six kills. Aleeyah Galdeira tallied 11 digs to bring her season total to 336, eclipsing her career season-high mark.
UNT matched its season-best of 10 team aces with Avery McCrillis recording four to tie her career high. Ceci Harness trailed closely behind with three service points, with Victoria Fontenot dropping two.
In Set 1, UNT jumped out to an early 8-2 lead in which Holly contributed four blocks and a kill. The Lady Techsters made a charge, but a four-point UNT run highlighted by two aces from Harness bolstered the lead. Rush pounded the set winner to the back row to take the first, 25-23.
The two sides began the second set with an exchange of points before a four-point rally, including two aces from Fontenot, gave the home team a 13-10 lead. Holly would provide a spark for a late 5-1 push with a pair of blocks and a kill. Johnson spiked the set-winning kill to finish the frame with seven finishes and gave her team a two-set advantage.
In the final set, a trio of kills and aces from Rush and McCrillis, respectively, helped the Mean Green open with an 8-1 lead. Both teams had three-point unanswered runs before Funmi Oladapo registered her first points at UNT with a kill and block to give her team a 14-6 lead. UNT closed the match on a 5-1 run with kills from Truli Levy and Alexa Washington and an ace from Johnson.
Up next, the Mean Green will host No. 25 Western Kentucky at 6 p.m. Friday.