The Mean Green volleyball team finished with a season-high .432 attack percentage en route to defeating Louisiana Tech 3-0 (25-16, 25-16, 25-17) on Sunday at the North Texas Volleyball Center.
North Texas’ .432 hitting percentage ranks 13th in program history for a single match, and it is the highest team hitting percentage in program since 2018. A duo of seniors, Valerie Valerian and Miranda Youmans, led the efficient offensive attack for North Texas. Valerian tallied a team-high 10 kills and hit .600, while Youmans had seven kills and a .538 attack percentage.
“It was a great team effort, and we came out with a lot of energy,” redshirt junior Henrianna Ibarra said. “We know that losing isn’t an option the rest of the season, so we came out ready to play today.”
UNT also recognized the 2020-21 senior class of Barbara Martin, Valerian and Youmans on Sunday. This class will finish with the highest win percentage during a four-year span in program history.
“It’s an overall rush of emotions just to be here again,” Valerian said. “From my perspective and the other seniors as well, it’s been a long journey with lots of ups and downs. It’s just nice to see everyone congratulating our entire class on the hard work and dedication we’ve put into this program.”
Junior Rhett Robinson also notched eight kills, while Kaliegh Skopal finished with 29 assists at the setter position. Kasey Bortnem led the team in digs with 12. Freshman Aliyah Muhammad appeared in the first collegiate match of her career and finished with two kills on three attacks.
The Mean Green have now won 13 consecutive meetings against the Lady Techsters, and head coach Andrew Palileo improved to 13-0 all-time against Louisiana Tech. North Texas has not lost to La Tech since 2006.
Next, North Texas and Louisiana Tech play their second game in the back-to-back series at 1 p.m. on Monday.