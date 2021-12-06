North Texas volleyball coach Andrew Palileo has resigned after nine seasons.
UNT announced the move shortly after the Denton Record-Chronicle reported that Palileo will not return.
Palileo is the program’s all-time winningest coach. He finished with a 162-112 record with the Mean Green.
“I’m grateful to have had the opportunity to serve as head volleyball coach at UNT for the past nine years,” Palileo said in a statement. “My family and I will depart with great memories of our time in Denton. I want to thank our student-athletes, staff and administration for their hard work and commitment to the program.”
The Mean Green were swept by Middle Tennessee in the first round of the Conference USA tournament last month.
UNT finished 15-12 after stumbling down the stretch. The Mean Green had a chance to finish second in C-USA’s West Division on the final weekend of the regular season with one win in a pair of matches at UTEP.
UNT was swept in both of those matches and failed to secure the No. 2 seed from the West in the conference tournament.
The Mean Green didn’t win a set in any of their final three matches of the year. Rhett Robinson, UNT’s top player and a first-team All-Conference USA selection, entered the NCAA transfer portal shortly after the season.
Robinson was named the National Player of the Week by the American Volleyball Coaches Association in October. Palileo also coached two-time C-USA Player of the Year Carnae Dillard.
UNT never advanced to the NCAA tournament despite featuring both Dillard and Robinson during Palileo’s tenure. The Mean Green won the C-USA regular season title in 2017 but lost to Western Kentucky in the conference tournament title game.
“We are grateful for Coach Palileo’s contributions to our volleyball program and wish him and his family all the best moving forward,” UNT athletic director Wren Baker said in UNT’s statement. “We are confident there will be significant interest in this position, and we will find the right coach that will develop our student-athletes and have our program competing for championships.”
UNT went on to beat Oral Roberts in the National Invitational Volleyball Championship after it was passed over for a spot in the NCAA tournament in 2017. The win was the Mean Green’s first in the postseason beyond a conference tournament.
Palieo came to UNT from Ohio State, where he was an assistant coach. He was previously the head coach at Washington State, South Dakota State and Bethel University.
Palileo surpassed the 400-win mark in his collegiate coaching career during his time with the Mean Green and has a 438-307 record in 23 seasons.
UNT will now be in the market for a new coach as it prepares to make the move from C-USA to the American Athletic Conference.
UNT was included in the league’s latest round of expansion announced this fall that includes six schools.