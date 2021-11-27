North Texas started to show some signs of life defensively late in the season against a series of Conference USA’s offensively challenged teams.
The Mean Green shut down Rice, then Southern Miss, UTEP and Florida International over the last month. Those four teams entered the week as the bottom four in the league in scoring.
What UNT accomplished in a 45-23 win over UTSA on Saturday at Apogee Stadium was the best indication yet that the Mean Green’s upswing under coordinator Phil Bennett isn’t an illusion. The Roadrunners came into the day ranked second in C-USA with an average of 38.2 points per game behind a collection of some of the best skill position players in the league.
UNT shut those players down when it mattered in its fifth straight win.
“They did what we have done the last few weeks,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said. “We have been playing good ball and have not given up many touchdowns. It’s a credit to coach Bennett and his staff. The kids have bought in and believe in what we are doing. They are flying around and are playing physical.”
UTSA scored just 13 points and one touchdown through three quarters.
UNT held running back Sincere McCormick to 60 yards on 12 carries, well under his average of 110.5 yards per game on the season.
Quarterback Frank Harris threw for just 59 yards before being pulled. He was averaging 239.0 passing yards per game.
UNT’s performance against UTSA continued a trend that began during the first four games of the Mean Green’s winning streak.
UNT had allowed 15.5 points per game in its wins over Rice, Southern Miss, UTEP and FIU.
UNT took another step forward against one of C-USA’s best offensive teams.
“Coach preaches you win games up front,” defensive end Grayson Murphy said. “We dominated them.”
UNT plays without running back Isaiah Johnson
Freshman running back Isaiah Johnson missed UNT’s game against UTSA and is expected to be out for the remainder of the season.
Johnson was injured last week in UNT’s win over FIU.
The Lubbock Cooper product emerged as a key part of UNT’s running backs rotation and has rushed for 338 yards and four touchdowns on the season.
UNT is deeper at running back than almost any other position and will still have its top three players at the position available.
DeAndre Torrey came into the day leading UNT with 1,107 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns. Ayo Adeyi has added 402 yards and Ikaika Ragsdale 365.
Ragsdale led UNT with 146 yards against UTSA. Torrey added 108 yards and Adeyi 77.
Briefly …
— UNT has now been bowl eligible in five of its six seasons under Littrell.
— UNT took a 5-4 lead in its series with UTSA.
— UNT’s win over UTSA marked the end of the 10th season at Apogee. The Mean Green commemorated the anniversary season of the venue throughout the year.
— UTSA came into the day having turned the ball over just nine times on the season, a total that ranked 12th nationally. UNT recovered three fumbles in the first half.
— UNT’s decisive win over UTSA was its second in a row over the Roadrunners at Apogee. The Mean Green beat UTSA 45-3 the last time the teams met in Denton in 2019.