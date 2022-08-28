UNT-UTEP notebook

North Texas coach Seth Littrell walks the sideline during the Mean Green's win over UTEP on Saturday at the Sun Bowl.

EL PASO — North Texas coach Seth Littrell spent the offseason hinting that there was something different about the Mean Green this fall.

Littrell felt like UNT had a maturity it lacked in the past and an improved chemistry that started to take hold after the Mean Green won their final five games of the 2021 regular season. He felt like a 31-13 win over UTEP on Saturday night at the Sun Bowl backed up his point.

