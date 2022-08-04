North Texas will have a longer path to travel as it looks to win a Conference USA title in men’s basketball for the fourth straight season.
UNT released its slate for C-USA play on Thursday.
The Mean Green will play 20 conference games this year, up front 18 last season, and will face each team in the league home and away.
That switch is one of a few for UNT, which won the C-USA West Division title last year in coach Grant McCasland’s fifth season. The Mean Green’s schedule includes two games that fall on days outside of the league’s traditional Thursday-Saturday format and begins earlier than it has in years.
UNT will open league play at UTSA on Dec. 22. UNT has not played a conference game before Christmas since joining the league in the summer of 2013.
C-USA will have a different look this year after traditional league power Old Dominion, as well as Marshall and Southern Miss, left the conference to join the Sun Belt over the summer.
The departures of those teams left C-USA with 11 schools.
The Mean Green host Louisiana Tech on Wednesday, Jan. 11., and play at Florida International on Monday, Jan. 16.
The Mean Green rolled through C-USA last year on their way to a 16-2 record. UNT finished two games ahead of UAB in the West and had the best overall record in the league.
UNT entered the C-USA tournament as the favorite but was upset by Louisiana Tech in the semifinals.
The Mean Green were passed over for a berth in the NCAA tournament and landed in the National Invitation Tournament. UNT beat Texas State in an opening round game before falling to Virginia.
The Mean Green set a program record for wins in a season while finishing 25-7 and return several of their top players. Tylor Perry was a first-team All-C-USA selection after averaging 13.5 points per game and will be a senior this fall.
Perry came off the bench last season for UNT, which has two starters returning in forward Abou Ousmane and Rubin Jones.
Jones, UNT’s starting point guard, had offseason knee surgery and is likely to miss the beginning of the season.
UNT has yet to release its full nonconference schedule, but has unveiled a few of the games it has locked in. The first of those games is a home date with Fresno State on Nov. 19.
The Mean Green will also play in the Baha Mar Hoops Nassau Championship the weekend of Thanksgiving in the Bahamas. UNT will face San Jose State in an opening round game on Nov. 25.
UNT is set to face Grand Canyon on Dec. 10 in Phoenix in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Jerry Colangelo Classic and UMass on Dec. 17 in Springfield, Massachusetts, in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Classic.
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.
|Date
|Opponent
|Thursday, Dec. 22
|at UTSA
|Thursday, Dec. 29
|Florida Atlantic
|Saturday, Dec. 31
|Florida International
|Thursday, Jan. 5
|at Western Kentucky
|Saturday, Jan. 7
|at Middle Tennessee
|Wednesday, Jan. 11
|Louisiana Tech
|Saturday, Jan. 14
|at Florida Atlantic
|Monday, Jan. 16
|at Florida International
|Thursday, Jan. 19
|Rice
|Saturday, Jan. 21
|at UAB
|Thursday, Jan. 26
|UTSA
|Saturday, Jan. 28
|UTEP
|Saturday, Feb. 4
|at Rice
|Thursday, Feb. 9
|UAB
|Saturday, Feb. 11
|Charlotte
|Thursday, Feb. 16
|at Louisiana Tech
|Saturday, Feb. 18
|at UTEP
|Thursday, Feb. 23
|at Charlotte
|Thursday, March 2
|Middle Tennessee
|Saturday, March 4
|Western Kentucky
