UNT hoops schedule
North Texas coach Grant McCasland yells instructions during the Mean Green’s loss to Virginia in the National Invitation Tournament last season. UNT released its Conference USA schedule on Thursday.

 Al Key/DRC file photo

North Texas will have a longer path to travel as it looks to win a Conference USA title in men’s basketball for the fourth straight season.

UNT released its slate for C-USA play on Thursday.

UNT men's C-USA basketball schedule

Date Opponent
Thursday, Dec. 22 at UTSA
Thursday, Dec. 29 Florida Atlantic
Saturday, Dec. 31 Florida International
Thursday, Jan. 5 at Western Kentucky
Saturday, Jan. 7 at Middle Tennessee
Wednesday, Jan. 11 Louisiana Tech
Saturday, Jan. 14 at Florida Atlantic
Monday, Jan. 16 at Florida International
Thursday, Jan. 19 Rice
Saturday, Jan. 21 at UAB
Thursday, Jan. 26 UTSA
Saturday, Jan. 28 UTEP
Saturday, Feb. 4 at Rice
Thursday, Feb. 9 UAB
Saturday, Feb. 11 Charlotte
Thursday, Feb. 16 at Louisiana Tech
Saturday, Feb. 18 at UTEP
Thursday, Feb. 23 at Charlotte
Thursday, March 2 Middle Tennessee
Saturday, March 4 Western Kentucky

