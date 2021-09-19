North Texas appeared to have some momentum defensively heading into its game against UAB on Saturday night at Apogee Stadium after putting together one of its best halves in recent memory in a loss to SMU last week.
The Mean Green held the Mustangs to seven points in the first half.
That performance seemed like nothing but a distant memory after the Mean Green struggled to get on track defensively in a 40-6 loss to UAB at Apogee Stadium.
UAB scored on four straight drives in the first half while running out to a 30-0 lead.
It was all downhill from there.
“Defensively there were some spurts of positive and spurts of being undisciplined,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said. “The explosive plays killed us.”
Dylan Hopkins completed just six passes on the night, but those six passes went for 202 yards and three touchdowns.
The Mean Green’s offense didn’t do defensive coordinator Phil Bennett’s unit any favors early. Quarterback Jace Ruder threw an interception on UNT’s first offensive play.
UAB scored two plays later on a 1-yard Dwayne McBride run. The Blazers scored touchdowns on three drives that lasted just two plays in the first half.
“We didn’t execute and take care of assignments,” UNT linebacker Tyreke Davis said.
Briefly ...
UNT played without two of its top wide receivers in Jyaire Shorter and Tommy Bush.
Bush went down with what appeared to be a severe leg injury in the Mean Green’s loss to SMU last week.
Shorter made it through the SMU game but also missed UNT’s showdown with UAB due to an injury he suffered in practice. He caught six passes for 107 yards against the Mustangs, his first catches of the season.
Bush caught three passes for 43 yards in the Mean Green’s first two games of the year.
UNT appeared as if it came up with one of its few defensive stops of the first half late in the second quarter.
UAB faced a third-and-14 situation from its 43-yard line when Hopkins picked up two yards on a run to the outside. UNT defensive end Gabriel Murphy was flagged for a late hit after Hopkins went out of bounds. The penalty gave UAB a first down.
Hopkins hit Shropshire for his third touchdown of the half two plays later.
UNT wide receiver Deonte Simpson caught a pass from Austin Aune in the first half and had his helmet knocked off in the middle of the play.
Simpson kept on running before the play was whistled dead by officials. The ball was returned to the spot where Simpson’s helmet was knocked off, as is the rule in college football.
