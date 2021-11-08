North Texas settled into a familiar pattern during a two-year run that culminated with one of the greatest moments in program history.
Javion Hamlet handled the ball in crunch time, Zachary Simmons manned the paint and James Reese set up on the wing, ready to knock down a rainbow jumper if the situation called for it.
The setup worked out pretty well, all things considered. UNT won Conference USA titles in consecutive years and went on to beat Purdue in the NCAA tournament last spring, a first in program history.
The big question for UNT as it prepares for its season opener against Oklahoma Christian on Tuesday night is simple — where does UNT turn without the Big Three?
Hamlet and Simmons went pro, while Reese transferred to South Carolina.
UNT coach Grant McCasland doesn't have all the answers quite yet. What McCasland does have is a good feeling about the possibilities as he looks to continue building UNT's program.
"What I appreciate about this group is that they understand the expectation of winning," McCasland said. "They have approached it with the right mindset. That is all you can ask for. What we need is game experience to know how it looks and to get comfortable in those roles."
For UNT, that adjustment process begins with Thomas Bell. The 6-foot-6 forward was a somewhat underappreciated part of UNT's rotation during the Mean Greens' two-year run of success.
Bell wasn't always flashy but came up with a host of big plays on a regular basis. His 3 just seconds into overtime was the spark UNT needed to pull away for its 78-69 history-making win over Purdue.
The Kaskaskia College product announced his decision to return to UNT for a fifth year in the midst of a flurry of announcements shortly after the season. Backup guard JJ Murray also announced his decision to return for a bonus year.
The return of Bell, Murray and Mardrez McBride gave UNT a foundation to build from after Hamlet, Simmons and Reese announced their departures.
"That's why I came back, to be the key guy," Bell said. "I wanted to work on my game, be a key leader and win. I wanted to be the key guy on and off the court."
Bell was plenty important last season, when he averaged 10.4 points and 5.9 rebounds per game. He'll be even more important this season as UNT tries to work a host of newcomers into its rotation.
"You have to start with Thomas," McCasland said of where UNT will turn without its key trio from a year ago. "He played a big role offensively and defensively last year and will now be in a playmaking role. That's different. He has embraced that challenge, prepared to have the ball in his hands and to be confident with it.
"Our success will depend a lot on him."
Bell is UNT's only returning player who averaged double figures in scoring a year ago.
Hamlet led UNT at 15.7 points per game, while Reese averaged 10.9 and Simmons 10.0.
That's a lot of production for UNT to replace after an 18-10 season. Fortunately for UNT, its success of the last two years helped it reload.
Point guard Tylor Perry led Coffeyville Community College to the NJCAA national title and was named the MVP of the national tournament before signing with UNT. The Mean Green also landed Washington graduate transfer forward Hameir Wright.
McCasland and UNT's veteran players have been impressed with Perry in the preseason.
"Our newcomers will help us," Murray said. "The first thing was helping them understand how we want to play. Now, it's about being able to execute."
UNT's newcomers have made significant progress toward that goal in the last few weeks. Their growth will be vital in a season UNT doesn't have one standout player to lean on like it did last season in Hamlet.
Hamlet was named the MVP of last season's C-USA tournament.
"We're going to need to spread the ball around to have a good team," McCasland said. "We're not going to be able to rely on one person, which we knew coming into it. We don't have a Javion Hamlet right now."
That fact is perhaps the biggest reason UNT enters the season as something of an underdog in C-USA. The Mean Green won the regular season title two years ago before winning the conference tournament last year.
UNT was picked to finish sixth this year in the league's preseason coaches' poll.
"They did the same thing to us last year in the poll," McBride said. "It's fuel to the fire. We will put in the work. That will show when the time comes."
The time will arrive on Tuesday when UNT opens the season with what should be an easy game against Oklahoma Christian. It's what comes after that will show what kind of team UNT has without Hamlet, Simmons and Reese.
UNT will play Kansas, Nevada and UMass among a host of other highly regarded teams before beginning C-USA play.
Those games will give UNT a better idea of what type of team it has as McCasland looks to continue building the program without three of the players who guided the Mean Green to their milestone postseason run that included another C-USA championship and the first NCAA tournament win in program history.
"No matter who comes and goes in this program, there won't be a fall-off because of who the coaches recruit and the standards they set," Perry said. "We are very confident going in. Javion, Reese and Zach set the standard the last couple of years. We want to keep it going."