North Texas entered one of the final stages of its preparations for the first season of Eric Morris’ tenure as the Mean Green’s coach on Monday.
UNT’s coaches and players are still busy preparing for their season opener against Cal on Sept. 2.
The difference now is that the Mean Green’s players are also busy with the academic end of their college journey. Classes started on Monday, bringing to an end the camp portion of the preseason that has been going on for several weeks.
UNT’s coaches and players couldn’t be happier with the way the team progressed during that time.
“We grew a lot in fall camp,” Morris said. “That’s what you want to see, growth on all three sides of the ball. We shored up a lot of areas.”
UNT’s development had Morris feeling a whole lot better as the Mean Green entered a dry run for the week leading up to their opener on Monday morning.
UNT will spend this week preparing exactly like the days leading up to the Cal game.
“We will show these guys what an in-season game week looks like as far as meetings and time management,” Morris said.
UNT will have a little less to manage after fall camp.
The Mean Green saw their lineup come together along their offensive line and across the board on defense, leaving just a few decisions outstanding.
The biggest were at quarterback, center and linebacker heading into UNT’s scrimmage on Saturday night.
The Mean Green have yet to announce a starter from among the three quarterbacks still in contention: Chandler Rogers, Stone Earle and Jace Ruder.
Rogers was the favorite heading into fall practice. Earle has come on since and has emerged as a viable contender for the job.
Morris spoke highly of all three heading into the scrimmage.
“It’s been fun to watch those guys compete and their attitude cheering each other on and helping each other out,” Morris said. “Chandler has done some really good things moving the ball. Stone has been super efficient, and Jace has the strongest arm and can make throws the others can’t.”
UNT lost its top two tacklers from last season in linebackers KD Davis and Larry Nixon III and have spent the offseason looking to rebuild. That process has been complicated by Kevin Wood going down with an injury that has kept him out all of fall camp.
UNT has turned to Jordan Brown to anchor the unit that could have several unproven players seeing significant action. Ethan Wesloski and Jaylen Smith are among the players the Mean Green could turn to in their season opener.
“It’s coming together well,” Brown said. “We learned a lot from the guys before us. We’re instilling it in our linebacker corps.”
UNT’s confidence has also grown on the offensive side of the ball. The Mean Green have yet to pick their quarterback or their starting center, but they did see plenty of growth in camp.
Morris was particularly pleased with the development of wide receivers Damon Ward Jr. and Landon Sides. Ward was one of UNT’s top threats in the passing game last season, when he ranked fourth on the team with 378 receiving yards.
Sides is a former Guyer standout who could see playing time as a freshman.
“We’re looking really good,” offensive lineman Kaci Moreka said late last week. “The whole offense is in. We feel confident.”
That confidence grew over the course of fall camp, giving UNT momentum as it headed into the next stage of preparations for its opener.
