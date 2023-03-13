UNT NIT followup
Buy Now

North Texas guard Tylor Perry drives past UAB guard Jordan Walker during the Conference USA tournament at the Ford Center in Frisco last week. UNT will host Alcorn State in the opening round of the National Invitation Tournament on Wednesday.

 Jacob McCready/For the DRC

North Texas guard Matthew Stone chose to look at the bright side on Monday afternoon. The Mean Green set a goal to return to the NCAA tournament for the first time since the spring of 2021 this season and fell short.

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

0
0
0
0
0