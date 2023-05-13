Wardell Glaspie started off a big day in his life in style on Saturday.
The senior was set to graduate Saturday night with his business degree from North Texas. Before Glaspie went to grab his diploma, he helped put on a show for the UNT track team at the Conference USA Outdoor Track & Field Championships.
UNT is hosting the meet at the North Texas Soccer and Track & Field Stadium, where Glaspie and two of his teammates finished in the top six in the discus.
Kevin Grubbs finished second with a throw of 190-6. Glaspie was fourth at 185-6, while Jake Parchman was sixth at 164-9.
The trio picked up 16 points in the event, giving UNT a boost heading into the final day of the meet on Sunday, when most of the running event finals will be held.
“It adds so much to it,” Glaspie said of competing at home. “We’re here in front of family and friends. I’m looking forward to graduating. I wanted to do it with a medal, but that didn’t happen.”
UNT’s trio had a memorable day, despite Glaspie falling just short of earning a spot on the medal stand.
Sam Welsh of Rice edged Grubbs for the discus title with a throw of 195-5 that set a new conference meet record.
“It turned out great for me today,” Grubbs said. “A lot of practice, mental toughness and being physically ready went into it.”
Having top teammates to train with and push each other helped prepare UNT’s discus trio for the opportunity to compete for the conference title at home.
“We have had good weeks of training that have led to this moment,” Parchman said. “It’s always a back-and-forth battle.”
UNT assistant coach Jon Tipton works with the team’s throwers and has seen the benefits of competition within the group throughout the season.
“Having a group is always better than training by yourself,” Tipton said. “They push each other and help each other out. It’s a friendly rivalry. They are always talking about who will set the school record this week.”
Glaspie has the record at the moment with a toss of 192-10 from late last month.
UNT’s trio will look to continue its run of success in the NCAA West Preliminary Rounds later this month after a good day in the C-USA meet.
“Having a home meet brings some challenges,” Tipton said. “What we gain in comfort, we sacrifice with the challenges that come with hosting a meet. They did a great job of balancing both.
“They were able to put on a show while handling the atmosphere.”
A few other UNT athletes rose to the occasion on the second day of the meet.
Senior pole vaulter Brock Hottel finished second with a mark of 16-6 3/4, marking the third time in his career that he has finished second in a C-USA championship meet.
The UNT women’s team also had an athlete narrowly miss the medal stand. Senior Jaleisa Shaffer finished fourth in the discus with a toss of 160-1.
UNT picked up another point in the women’s discus when Madison Sloan finished eighth with a mark of 151-4.
Glenquioa Hardy finished sixth in the long jump with a mark of 19-4 3/4, giving UNT three points in the women's team standings
Get more coverage with the weekly Mean Green Spotlight newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.