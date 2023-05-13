UNT discus trio
Buy Now

North Texas had three athletes finish in the top six in the discus in the Conference USA Outdoor Track & Field Championships on Saturday at the North Texas Soccer and Track & Field Stadium. Wardell Glaspie, left, finished fourth; Kevin Grubbs, center, was second and Jake Parchman sixth.

 By Brett Vito Staff Writer bvito@dentonrc.com

Wardell Glaspie started off a big day in his life in style on Saturday.

Jon Tipton

Jon Tipton

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags