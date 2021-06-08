Former North Texas point guard N'Yah Boyd is headed to Oklahoma State.
Boyd announced her decision on Wednesday on her Twitter account.
The sophomore point guard started all 19 of UNT's games last season and was the Mean Green's second-leading scorer with an average of 12.1 points per game.
Next chapter🧡 pic.twitter.com/y3HhOCsRnS— N'Yah Boyd (@nyaaaahhhhh) June 9, 2021
"Next chapter," Boyd wrote in her tweet that showed her in an Oklahoma State uniform.
Boyd announced her intention to transfer late last month.
Boyd posted one of her best games of the season last year against OSU, scoring 20 points and handing out five assists in an 82-68 loss. Now she will join an OSU team that was looking for backcourt help after losing Ja'Mee Asberry.
Asberry transferred to Baylor.
Boyd helped UNT post a landmark season in the 2020-21 campaign. The Mean Green finished 13-7 overall and 10-4 in Conference USA play.
UNT exceeded its previous high for C-USA wins in a season by two.
The Mean Green will have three starters returning next season following the departure of Boyd. Guard Quincy Noble was a first-team All-Conference USA selection after averaging a team-high 17.8 points per game and will be one of the top returning players in the league.
Guard Jazion Jackson and forward Madison Townley are also set to return. Jackson averaged 8.7 points per game, while Townley led the Mean Green with an average of 8.5 rebounds to go along with 7.2 points.
Emma Villas-Gomis will also be back after coming on late in the season. She scored a career-high 24 points in a loss to Old Dominion in the C-USA tournament.
UNT has a highly regarded recruiting class set to arrive this summer that includes Fresno State transfer guard Aly Gamez.
Gamez was a four-year starter at Fresno State. She averaged 9.8 points per game last season and could help fill the void left by Boyd's departure.