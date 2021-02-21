BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — North Texas track and field opened up the Conference USA Championships Saturday at the Birmingham Crossplex with 10 top-8 finishes, and the Mean Green qualified for eight Sunday finals in hopes of improving upon the men's fourth- and women's eighth-place standings following the results of Day One.
With six events scored, the men sit halfway through the eight-team pack with 29 total points as the women totaled 10.5 in the 11-team field. Charlotte leads both sides with 60 points on the men's side and 50 on the women's.
"We had a really good day," track and field director Carl Sheffield said. "I was pleased with our outcomes both on the track and in the field. It's fun to watch when your plans come together. We missed on a few opportunities but made up in other areas."
Chris Samaniego was the high finisher for the UNT men by earning the bronze in weight throw with a personal-best toss of 18.25 meters. Wardell Glaspie threw himself into sixth place with a mark of 16.26. Haley Walker notched a mark of 18.12 meters for fourth place for the Mean Green women.
Bailey Ashmore was also the high-point achiever with her third-place tie in pole vault at 3.96 meters. Cody Bullard earned fourth place at a height of 4.89 meters, and Brock Hottel grabbed sixth at 4.74.
The distance relay team of Alec Esposito, Jared Johnson, Braden Lange and Luke Canon clocked a 10:17.12 to finish fourth. In the 5K, Matthew Morgan recorded a career-best time of 14:43.85 for sixth place, while Esposito also had his best run in 14:47.47 to come in after Morgan.
Clayton Brewer performed at his top height of 1.89 meters in high jump to secure seventh place.
The Mean Green men ran strong in sprints and will feature four runners in both the 60 and 200-meter dash finals Sunday. Antonio Delacruz, Samir Williams and Karlington Anunagba will be featured in each race while Jared Johnson will join them for the 60, and Davonye Jones will line up alongside them for the 200.
Esposito and Lange qualified for the finals in the mile, Luke Canon will represent UNT in the 800-meter run, and Clayton Boyce will compete in the 400.
Joseph Squire and Jordan Coates-McBride will race in the 60-meter hurdles final as will Lyric Choice and Monica Johnson.
"Conference USA is such a competitive league that the finishes are always so close," Sheffield said. "The excitement builds with every finish on Sunday afternoon. We look forward to being on the top of some of those. It's exciting to be in the middle of a championship race. This what hard work and effort prepares you for."
Sunday's final day of the championships will begin with field events at 10 a.m. followed by running events at noon.