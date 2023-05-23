UNT Dove art
Buy Now

North Texas junior KeAyla Dove was named Conference USA's Female Field Performer of the Meet on Tuesday after she set the conference record in the shot put.

 UNT sports information

KeAyla Dove felt like she was on the verge of posting a milestone throw in the shot put heading into the Conference USA Outdoor Track and Field Championships earlier this month.

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

0
0
0
0
0