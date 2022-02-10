Madison Townley watched a video of highlights from her senior season and messages from her coaches and teammates play on the videoboard at the Super Pit before returning to the bench for introductions for North Texas’ game against Rice on Thursday.
On the way, she acted as if she was using a cane with a smile spread across her face.
The moment of levity was one of highlights of a 57-50 win over the Owls the senior forward won’t soon forget.
The game was the 124th of Townley’s career, making her UNT’s leader in games played. The former Duncanville standout became the Mean Green’s all-time leader in rebounds earlier this season and further cemented her status as a significant player in program history by passing Brittney James’ games-played mark that had stood since 2010.
UNT made sure to mark the occasion. UNT athletic director Wren Baker and coach Jalie Mitchell presented Townley a commemorative ball before tipoff.
“It was special,” Townley said. “My whole family is here. My teammates call me grandpa.
“I told them after that video played that we have to win. There is no losing after that.”
Townley made sure of that. The 6-foot forward has made her mark pulling down rebounds throughout her career and became UNT’s all-time leading rebounder earlier this season.
She grabbed four more against Rice to push her career total to 806 on a night she led the Mean Green with a season-high 13 points.
“It was fitting that she was the player of the game on a night we honored her,” Mitchell said. “Madi filled up the stat sheet in a lot of categories. We have been talking about that.”
Mitchell has challenged her players to do the little things to get UNT on track late in the season. The Mean Green (11-10, 5-6) have done just that and extended their winning streak to three games.
Nine UNT players scored. Tommisha Lampkin came off the bench to score 10 points and give the Mean Green two players in double figures.
UNT needed everything it could get from everyone to hold off Rice (7-10, 2-7). The Mean Green opened up a 32-18 halftime lead and looked like they would cruise before going cold in the third quarter. Rice (7-10, 2-7) opened the second half on a 12-2 run and pulled within 34-30.
UNT responded and was up 45-32 heading into the fourth quarter before Rice came out hot again.
Maya Bokunewicz hit back-to-back 3s to spark the Owls, who pulled within 51-48 with 1:35 left on a Destiny Jackson free throw.
UNT answered with a few key plays down the stretch and hung on for the win.
“We have managed games better lately and have shown growth as a team,” Mitchell said. “We took an early shot one time. The next dead ball they huddled and talked about it. I yelled about it from the sideline, and they said they had already talked about it. That is how I know we are on the same page.”
Quincy Noble drove and hit a layup with 1:13 left and UNT iced the game by hitting four straight free throws in the final minute.
“I feel good about the way we are playing,” Mitchell said. “On a night our shots were not falling we did everything we needed to do to pull out the win.”
Picking up that win on a night Townley made history yet again was special for UNT’s coaches and players.
“It means a lot,” Noble said. “Madi is a servant leader. She always does things for us. It felt good to do it for her this time.”
The ceremony before the game and the win that followed are milestones Townley won’t soon forget. She’s in her sixth season at UNT, where she continued to add to her legacy.
“It means a lot,” Townley said. “I keep coming back because I believe in the next team and the players who are returning or are coming in. I see the talent and the potential.
“It would make anyone feel great. I almost shed a tear.”