North Texas has hosted quite a few memorable games since Apogee Stadium opened in 2011.
The Mean Green knocked off Indiana that season and won a shootout with Army in 2017.
None of those games rival what UNT has in front of it on Saturday, when the Mean Green will host UTSA in a 1 p.m. game to wrap up Apogee's 10th season. The Roadrunners are ranked No. 15 in the AP Top 25 poll and will be the first ranked team to play in the venue.
Those factors are just the start of what makes UNT's showdown with UTSA monumental.
The Roadrunners are 11-0 and are trying to wrap up an unbeaten regular season against UNT, which at 5-6 needs a win to become bowl eligible and avoid a third straight losing season under coach Seth Littrell.
"If anyone on that field Saturday tells you this isn't a big game, they're lying to you," Littrell said. "That's what it's supposed to be. You come to play football on the biggest stage, especially against rivals."
UNT and UTSA only started playing in 2013 but have faced off in a series of consiqential games since that have helped the rivalry grow.
The Roadrunners knocked UNT out of the race for the Conference USA West Division title in 2013. The Mean Green avoided a winless season in 2015, when they beat the Roadrunners at Apogee.
UNT handed UTSA an embarrassing 45-3 loss in 2019, the last time the teams played at Apogee. The Roadrunners came back to blast the Mean Green 49-17 at the Alamodome in Jeff Traylor's debut season as UTSA's coach last year.
That win helped UTSA finish 7-5 and grab a berth in the First Responder Bowl. The Roadrunners are headed to the C-USA championship game next week no matter what happens on Saturday.
Traylor believes UTSA still has a lot on the line when it takes on a UNT team that has won four straight games.
"North Texas can ruin our season," Traylor said. "They're hot right now. But guess what? We can ruin their season too. That's going to be our mantra. They're going to try to ruin our season, and we're going to try to ruin theirs."
UNT's run of success late in the year has been fueled by its running game. The Mean Green have averaged 268.8 rushing yards per game during their winning streak and exploded for 378 yards last week in their win over the Panthers.
UNT leads C-USA with an average of 237.6 rushing yards per game. UTSA ranks a distant second at 176.6.
Senior DeAndre Torrey is averaging 100.6 rushing yards per game and cleared the 1,000-yard mark for the first time in his three seasons at UNT last week.
"We've trusted in our offensive line and have hit the holes fast and hard," UNT running back Ikaika Ragsdale said.
UNT's offensive line is one of its most experienced unit and has helped spark the Mean Green's run of success the last month.
"We've taken it upon ourselves," tackle Jacob Brammer said. "We want to be the most physical team on the field at all times. That's our offensive line and running backs' mindset."
Reaching that goal will be a challenge against UTSA, one of the elite defensive teams in C-USA. The Roadrunners are allowing a league-best 101.7 rushing yards per game.
"They've got a great defense," Littrell said. "They're very multiple, big up front and very twitchy. Usually going into a game, you can find different weaknesses or a guy you can pick on. They don't have any weaknesses."
UTSA ranks second in C-USA with an average of 20.1 points allowed per game and has been just as effective offensively. Running back Sincere McCormick leads the league 1,215 rushing yards and is a key reason UTSA is averaging 38.2 points per game, a total that ranks second in the league.
"They have great athletes everywhere and playmakers," UNT linebacker KD Davis said. "They're 11-0 for a reason. We're going to lock in and do what it takes to stop them."
The Mean Green's chances to get to a bowl game hinge on it.
"We're treating it like the playoffs," Brammer said. "If you lose, you're done. That's our mindset."
Key matchup
UNT RB DeAndre Torrey vs. UTSA LB Trevor Harmanson
Running back DeAndre Torrey has helped fuel UNT's four-game winning streak by powering the Mean Green's running game.
The senior rushed for 109 yards last week in UNT's win over FIU and leads the Mean Green with 1,107 yards on the season.
UNT is much more effective offensively when its running game is rolling and takes pressure off quarterback Austin Aune. The Argyle native was able to hit on several deep shots in UNT's win over FIU after the Panthers crowded the line of scrimmage.
Trevor Harmanson has played a key role in UTSA limiting opponents to just six rushing touchdowns. The senior linebacker has 51 tackles on the season.
UTSA has good size and athleticism at the line of scrimmage. UNT will have a whole lot better chance to extend its winning streak if it can find a way to be productive against that defensive front.
Mitching up
UNT's offense vs. UTSA's defense
UNT enters its game against UTSA off an impressive 49-7 win over FIU in which it rolled up 611 yards.
The Mean Green are averaging 27.1 points per game and have four running backs with at least 338 rushing yards on the season. UNT has leaned on Torrey, fellow running backs Ayo Adeyi, Ikaika Ragsdale and Isaiah Johnson as well as a veteran offensive line.
That group will face a test in the form of a stout UTSA defense that is allowing just 20.1 points per game. Outside linebacker Clarence Hicks ranks third in C-USA with 14.0 tackles for loss on the season.
UNT's defense vs. UTSA's offense
UNT has shown dramatic signs of improvement late in the season and is coming off an impressive performance against FIU.
The Mean Green allowed just 245 yards and seven points in UNT's fourth straight win. Kevin Wood intercepted a Max Bortenschlager at the goal line early in the game to set the tone for the Mean Green.
UNT is allowing 27.9 points per game and will face a stiff test against UTSA. The Roadrunners feature some of C-USA's top skill position players. Quarterback Frank Wilson has thrown for 2,629 yards and 23 touchdowns on the season.
Four downs: Keys to today's game
Get the running game going
UNT hasn't run into many teams with the ability to completely shut down its running game. UTSA has that type of talent, starting with 300-pound defensive linemen Brandon Brown and Jaylon Haynes. UNT can't afford to let them control the line of scrimmage.
Slow down Sincere McCormick
Sincere McCormick is one of the best running backs UNT will face all season. The junior has rushed for 3,665 yards in his career and is capable of taking over a game. The Mean Green could be in for a long day if McCormick gets going.
Come up with a series of big plays
UNT is a heavy underdog in its game against UTSA. The easiest way for the Mean Green to level the playing field is to come up with a big play or two in the form of a turnover or a long touchdown. Those plays can swing the momentum of a game.
Don't get overwhelmed by the situation
UNYT enters its regular season finale under a ton of pressure. The Mean Green need a win to become bowl eligible with six wins. UNT's season will almost certainly be over if it falls to UTSA. The Mean Green can't afford to play tight.