The North Texas softball team will open its 2023 home schedule this weekend when it hosts the North Texas Invitational.
The Mean Green will play doubleheaders Saturday and Sunday against Wichita State and Northwestern State. UNT will open the weekend with a 1:30 p.m. game against Wichita State at Lovelace Stadium before facing Northwestern State later in the day.
Sunday’s doubleheader will begin at 12:30 p.m. against Northwestern State before UNT closes out the weekend against Wichita State.
UNT (8-2) won its first seven games of the season before being no-hit by Kentucky in a showdown of ranked teams. The Mean Green fell to McNeese State before bouncing back to beat Tarleton 6-0 on Wednesday.
UNT dropped out of the D1Softball Top 25 this week.
The Mean Green will look to work their way back into the rankings behind a pitching staff that has combined for a 0.97 ERA, a total that ranks third nationally.
Liberty transfer McKenzie Wagoner has a 0.34 ERA to lead UNT.
Sophomore Cierra Simon is hitting .423 to lead UNT, which has five players hitting at least .300.
Wichita State is 8-3 on the season, and Northwestern State is 7-3.
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.