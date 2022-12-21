North Texas has won a Conference USA championship in each of the last three seasons under Grant McCasland.
The road to what the Mean Green hope is title No. 4 begins on Thursday night at UTSA. UNT will take on the Roadrunners in a 7 p.m. game at the Convocation Center in San Antonio.
UNT is the defending C-USA regular season champion after finishing 16-2 in league play last season. The Mean Green (9-2) enter conference play on a roll after winning each of their last four games.
UNT beat UMass 62-44 in its final tuneup on Satuday. UTSA is 6-5 entering conference play.
The Mean Green are allowing 51.6 points per game, a total that ranked second nationally entering Tuesday.
Guards Tylor Perry and Kai Huntsberry are averaging 17.7 and 12.6 points per game, respectively, to lead UNT. Forward Abou Ousmane is added 11.2 points and 6.3 rebounds per game while anchoring UNT in the paint.
Senior guard Japhet Medor leads UTSA with an average of 12.4 points per game, while senior center Jacob Germany is adding 11.7.
UTSA is 6-2 at home this season. UNT's game against the Roadrunners will be its fourth straight on the road and the opener in a key early stretch in conference play.
The Mean Green will face Floirda Atlantic and Western Kentucky in the first two weeks of the league season. Both are expected to be contenders for the C-USA title.
FAU is 11-1 and beat Florida International in its C-USA opener. WKU is 8-2 and is also expected to be one of the top teams in the league.
Get more coverage with the weekly Mean Green Spotlight newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.