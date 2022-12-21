UNT-UTSA advance
North Texas guard Tyree Eady (4) drives the baseline as Fresno State guard Jemarl Baker defends during a game earlier this season at the Super Pit. UNT will face UTSA on Thrusday night in San Antonio.

 Al Key/DRC

North Texas has won a Conference USA championship in each of the last three seasons under Grant McCasland.

The road to what the Mean Green hope is title No. 4 begins on Thursday night at UTSA. UNT will take on the Roadrunners in a 7 p.m. game at the Convocation Center in San Antonio.

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

