North Texas will take the next step in a period of change for the football program Wednesday when the school introduces Eric Morris as its new coach.
Morris was hired a week ago to take over for Seth Littrell, who was fired after seven seasons with the Mean Green.
UNT pushed back Morris' introductory press conference to allow him to tackle the task of putting his staff and his first recruiting class together. The mid-term signing period begins Wednesday.
The former Washington State offensive coordinator gave UNT supporters a sneak peek at his plans late last week during an event the night before UNT's loss to Boise State in the Frisco Bowl.
“We are not broken,” Morris said. “I have a vision and a plan to take us to the top.
“Denton is a football gold mine. We can fill the stadium.”
Morris is expected to go into greater detail about how he hopes to get UNT to that point during his 1:30 p.m. press conference at the Lovelace & McNatt Families Practice Facility. The event, which is open to the public, comes at a key time for programs as they build their teams heading into the 2023 season.
Morris conducted an in-home visit shortly after he was hired with highly regarded Coffeyville Community College defensive lineman Marcus Moore, who reaffirmed his commitment to sign with the Mean Green.
Multiple other players who committed to the Mean Green under the former staff are no longer planning to sign with the program.
Prosper tight end Matt Wagner, DeSoto cornerback Caimon Mathis and South Oak Cliff defensive lineman Keith Smith all acknowledged on their Twitter accounts that they no longer plan to sign with UNT. Wagner committed to Boise State on Tuesday.
Houston Westside running back Jahbari Kuykendall told the Denton Record-Chronicle on Tuesday afternoon that he will not sign with UNT tomorrow.
UNT running backs coach Patrick Cobbs has been in contact with Kuykendall since Littrell's departure.
"Coach Cobbs talked to me and told me coached Morris wants to see me," Kuykendall said. "They won’t be able to sign me right now."
The only other high school player committed to UNT at this point is Dylan Brown-Turner. The South Oak Cliff linebacker confirmed to the Record-Chronicle that he is still committed to UNT but will also not sign tomorrow. He plans on signing with the Mean Green in February, a move that would give Morris a chance to get to know him.
A source close to the program said there is a good chance UNT will only announce the addition of Moore on the first day of the signing period. With Kuykendall and Brown-Turner both acknowledging that they are not signing with UNT tomorrow, the Mean Green starting out with a one-player class seems like a foregone conclusion.
Signing only one player on the opening day of the early period will give UNT some ground to make up early in Morris' tenure that will reach a new phase when he is introduced as the Mean Green's coach Wednesday.
UNT safety Faulkner named Academic All-American
UNT safety Sean-Thomas Faulkner was named to the College Sports Communicators' Academic All-America Team on Tuesday.
Faulkner was a first-team selection. He posted a 4.0 GPA as an MBA student after transferring to UNT from The Citadel.
Faulkner spent two seasons with the Mean Green and ranked third on the team with 87 tackles in 2022.
He is the 14th athlete in UNT history to earn Academic All-America honors. UNT running backs coach Patrick Cobbs was the last member of the school's football program to land a spot on the Academic All-America team.
Cobbs was a second-team pick in 2005.
