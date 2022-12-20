UNT Morris presser preview

New North Texas coach Eric Morris poses with his family at Apogee Stadium shortly after he was announced as the Mean Green's new coach. Morris will hold his introductory press conference Wednesday.

 UNT sports information

North Texas will take the next step in a period of change for the football program Wednesday when the school introduces Eric Morris as its new coach.

Morris was hired a week ago to take over for Seth Littrell, who was fired after seven seasons with the Mean Green.

Sean-Thomas Faulkner mug

Sean-Thomas Faulkner

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you