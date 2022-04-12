North Texas’ path to winning Conference USA titles in three straight seasons has been paved by a series of transfer guards.
Javion Hamlet, James Reece and now Tylor Perry have all played key roles on championship teams after joining the Mean Green later in their college careers.
UNT will host another player who could follow in their footsteps on a visit this weekend in Kai Huntsberry.
The former Mary standout confirmed to the Denton Record-Chronicle this week that he’ll be in Denton this weekend to get a closer look at the program.
The 6-foot-3 point guard from New Orleans spent last season playing for Mary, a Division II program, and averaged 19.6 points per game. He scored 42 points in a game against Minnesota Duluth and was named the Northern Sun Newcomer of the Year in addition to being a first-team all-league selection.
Bradley and Sacramento State are among more than a dozen schools that have made offers to Huntsberry.
UNT lost a pair of guards after last season in JJ Murray and Mardrez McBride, who entered the portal after the season.
Huntsberry could help fill the void those players left.
UNT is looking to rebuild after finishing 25-7, winning the C-USA regular season title and a game in the National Invitation Tournament. The Mean Green have already landed one transfer thus far in former New Hampshire forward Jayden Martinez.
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.