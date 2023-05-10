Brock Hottel has endured his share of near-misses at the Conference USA track and field meet over the course of his UNT career.
The senior pole vaulter finished second in the indoor conference meet back in 2019 and again this year.
Hottel feels better than ever about his chances to break through for his first conference title in his last opportunity this week at the C-USA outdoor championships. He’s been at his best all year, and the University of North Texas will have homefield advantage when the Mean Green host the event at the North Texas Soccer and Track & Field Complex.
The meet begins Thursday with the opening day of the heptathlon and decathlon and runs through Sunday night.
“I’ve jumped the most consistently of all of my years here and have had a really good attitude and confidence on the track,” Hottel said. “This is a good chance for me. There is one other guy who jumps really well and has gone 18 feet from Rice.
“We’re going to fight for first place.”
Several UNT athletes will do just that in a milestone weekend for the program under first-year director of track and field Doug Marshall.
The former Iowa Western Community College coach took over UNT’s program last summer and feels good about where the Mean Green stand heading into his first outdoor conference meet with the program.
“The growth has been there,” Marshall said. “Our athletes have matured in a lot of ways. We needed to continue to grow from a confidence standpoint at the beginning of the year so they could go out and do some of the things they have accomplished this year.
“A lot of them have put in great performances and are ready to do some special things.”
Hottel is among that group. He enters the meet ranked third in the pole vault with a mark of 5.29 meters.
Rice University junior Alexander Slinkman has the top mark at 5.61 meters.
Hottel is just one of several UNT athletes who will have a chance to contend for individual titles.
KeAyla Dove has the best throw in the women’s shot put at 17.85 meters and is looking to break through to win the conference title after finishing second in the indoor season.
Karlington Anunagba has the second-best time in the 100-meter dash at 10.22 and could also have a chance to win a conference title.
“Brock has a good opportunity,” Marshall said. “He surprised himself during the indoor season and moved up the list from where he was ranked. Now he has a lot more confidence and is hitting the numbers he has wanted to hit over the last few years.
“He has a lot of momentum coming into the weekend and has a chance to win a conference championship.”
Hottel credits his growth largely to the environment Marshall and his staff have fostered since taking over the program.
“Coach Marshall has done nothing but support me,” Hottel said. “We have grown under him because of the support he and his staff have given us. They are always encouraging.”
Jacob Sauls is in his first year as a member of Marshall’s staff and pointed to that approach as being critical to Hottel’s growth.
“The most important part of it is having fun,” Sauls said. “I have coached for about three years and have seen people get burnt out when they treat it like a business. I try to make it fun and enjoyable while getting work done.”
The approach has helped Hottel.
“It’s been really awesome,” Hottel said. “I was fighting injuries last year. Jake took all the pressure off. He told me to go jump with a smile on my face.”
UNT is hoping that approach will help the Mean Green improve on their performance at the indoor conference meet. The UNT men finished sixth and the women seventh.
“I’m excited about where we are at,” Marshall said. “We have a lot of athletes who are performing better and more consistently on a week-to-week basis.”
