Back when the college basketball season began a few weeks ago, Saturday’s game between North Texas and UAB had all the makings of an epic clash in Conference USA.
It’s still a big game for both teams, but there’s no denying there is a little less appeal when it comes to a showdown between what was expected to be two of the best teams in the league.
UNT (15-5) has some impressive wins this season, including a victory over San Jose State but has already dropped more conference games while starting 6-3 than it did all last season. The Mean Green went 16-2 in league play a year ago when it won the C-USA regular season title.
UAB won the conference tournament last year and was the prohibitive favorite to win the C-USA regular season title this year. The Blazers (13-6, 4-4) have fallen short of expectations thus far and have dropped four of their last five games, including a 74-73 loss to Middle Tennessee on Monday.
UNT also heads into Saturday’s game off a disappointing loss. The Mean Green struggled late in the second half of their game against Rice on Thursday and fell 72-60.
“We will keep our heads up,” UNT guard Tyree Eady said. “It’s not acceptable to go out and play the way we did. It’s a long season. We will go out and play hard on Saturday. It’s another big game for us.”
UNT has relied on its prowess defensively under coach Grant McCasland. He was particularly disappointed in the way Rice was able to impose its will while snapping UNT’s five-game winning streak in the series.
The Owls finished with a 32-20 edge in points in the paint and out rebounded UNT 31-29. Rice is known for its ability to shoot from beyond the arc and came into the night ranked second in C-USA with an average of 9.2 makes from 3-point range per game.
The Owls took just seven 3s in their win over UNT and made three of them.
“We showed a lack of composure tonight in a game where we needed to be physically tougher,” McCasland said. “We weren’t. That is where we will put our focus. How do we get an edge to the way we play so that we can get the loose balls and be the more physical team?”
Reaching that goal could be tough against UAB. The Blazers are one of the more physically talented teams in C-USA and feature 6-foot-11 center Trey Jemison.
UAB has depended on Jemison and LSU transfer guard Eric Gaines with Jordan Walker nursing an ankle injury. Walker, who is averaging 23.8 points per game, hasn’t played since UAB’s loss to Western Kentucky on Jan. 11.
The matchup between Walker and UNT guard Tylor Perry, who is averaging 17.7 points per game, was expected to be one of the more intriguing in C-USA this season.
That matchup could still be in play when UNT and UAB face off on Saturday. Seeing both on the floor would add some intrigue to a game that has lost a little of its luster over the last few weeks.
UNT women aim to bounce back in home game
The UNT women’s basketball team was on a bit of a roll heading into its game at Rice on Thursday after winning consecutive games.
The Mean Green (6-12, 3-5) will look to regain the form they showed in those games when they take on UAB in a 2 p.m. game at the Super Pit.
UNT saw its winning streak end on Thursday in an 81-74 loss to the Owls.
The Mean Green rallied from a 13-point halftime deficit to pull within two points twice late in the second half only to see Rice answer and pull away.
Quincy Noble led UNT with 20 points and Jordyn Carter added a career-high 15.
UAB (9-8) is 1-7 in C-USA play and has dropped four straight games.
