UNT-GCU advance
North Texas guard Tyree Eady (4) drives the baseline as Fresno State guard Jemarl Baker defends during the Mean Green's win earlier this season at at the Super Pit.

 Al Key/DRC

North Texas will face Grand Canyon on Saturday in the first of consecutive neutral site games that will serve as the Mean Green's final tuneup for the beginning of Conference USA play.

UNT will take on the Lopes at 4:30 p.m. at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona, the home of the Phoenix Suns.

