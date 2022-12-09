North Texas will face Grand Canyon on Saturday in the first of consecutive neutral site games that will serve as the Mean Green's final tuneup for the beginning of Conference USA play.
UNT will take on the Lopes at 4:30 p.m. at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona, the home of the Phoenix Suns.
The game is part of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Jerry Colangelo Classic and will be one of the bigger challenges UNT has faced so far this season.
Grand Canyon is 7-3 on the season and has beaten Wyoming.
UNT (7-2) has won six of its last seven games and edged UTA 60-57 for its first true road win of the season in its last outing. Senior guard Tylor Perry recovered from the flu he was suffering from earlier in the week and a twisted ankle that briefly shelved him during the game to score 22 points.
Perry is averaging 17.0 points per game to lead UNT. Senior guard Kai Huntsberry is adding 12.1 and junior forward Abou Ousmane 11.2 to give UNT three players averaging double figures.
Grand Canyon had a four-game winning streak snapped when it fell to Loyola Marymount 69-65 in its last outing.
Junior guard Jovan Blacksher Jr. is averaging 12.7 points per game to lead Grand Canyon, which has three players averaging double figures.
Saturday's game will mark the first meeting between UNT and Grand Canyon. Both teams reached the 2021 NCAA tournament.
UNT will play its final game before its Conference USA opener on Dec. 17 against UMass in Springfield.
