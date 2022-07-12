North Texas will face Grand Canyon on Dec. 10 in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame’s Jerry Colangelo Classic.
The field for the event, which will be held in Phoenix at the Footprint Center, home of the NBA’s Phoenix Suns, was announced Tuesday.
San Diego State and St. Mary’s are also among the teams that will play in the event and will face off the same day UNT plays GCU.
UNT has never taken on GCU. Both teams played in the 2021 NCAA Tournament.
“It’s a tremendous showcase for college basketball,” UNT coach Grant McCasland said in a statement. “We are honored to be a part of it and share the court with these exceptional programs. It will be a great experience and opportunity for our team and our fans to see North Texas in an NBA arena on the national stage.”
UNT’s schedule is quickly coming together. The Mean Green will play in the Baha Mar Hoops Championship in the Bahamas in late November and will also face UMass on Dec. 17 in Springfield, Mass.
UNT is the defending Conference USA regular-season champion and has won a conference title in each of the last three seasons.
The Mean Green are expected to be a top contender in C-USA again this season behind Tylor Perry, who was named the league’s Sixth Man of the Year last season. Perry is one of three key UNT players set to return, along with point guard Rubin Jones and forward Abou Ousmane.
The trio helped UNT set a record for wins in a season on its way to a 25-7 finish. The Mean Green beat Texas State in the National Invitation Tournament before falling to Virginia.
