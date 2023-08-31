Mike Bloesch waited awhile to look ahead last spring after he left North Texas, at least when it came to what the 2023 season might have in store.
The Mean Green’s former offensive coordinator focused on finding a job first and landed at Cal. Eventually, he took a gander at the Golden Bears’ schedule.
What Cal’s new run game coordinator and offensive line coach saw was a stunner. Right there, in week one, was UNT.
“I was shocked that was the way it all lined out,” Bloesch said this week. “In our profession, you focus on the here and now. I hadn’t looked ahead to the 2023 schedule when I was at North Texas.
“It’s kind of surreal.”
Bloesch, who spent three seasons at UNT, said he has tried not to think too much about facing his former team.
UNT coach Eric Morris and his players expressed similar sentiments. The situation does raise one obvious question, though.
Does Bloesch have insight about UNT’s players that will give Cal an edge when the teams open the season at 3 p.m. Saturday at DATCU Stadium?
“I definitely know a lot of the personnel on their team,” Bloesch said. “I recruited a bunch of those kids.
“They have a new coaching staff, new schemes and positions. They have been working and growing as players since I left.”
UNT played in a 4-3 scheme under former coordinator Phil Bennett last season.
Morris brought in Matt Caponi from Iowa State as his defensive coordinator largely because of his expertise in the 3-3-5, a scheme that gave the Mean Green’s new coach trouble in his days as an offensive coordinator.
That change and the way UNT’s players have developed could negate some of the edge Cal will have due to Bloesch’s history with the Mean Green’s players.
Mazin Richards moved from a hybrid linebacker/defensive end spot to a more traditional defensive end spot in UNT’s new scheme. Richards and the rest of the Mean Green’s defensive linemen have also had several months to develop under Demerick Gary, who took over as UNT’s defensive line coach in the offseason.
“I’m a different player,” Richards said. “I’ve never really had this much detail as far as how to play defensive line. Coach Gary has helped me so much with being better with my hands and being a more complete player.
“You have to be able to play the run and the pass and not just be a pass rusher. He’s helped me with that.”
Richards says he isn’t the only member of UNT’s defensive front who has improved since Bloesch left for Cal.
“Coach Gary has gotten us away from bad habits and helped us practice the right way,” Richards said. “He’s given us techniques that will make us successful on Saturdays.”
That growth will be important when UNT faces a stout Cal running game.
Morris said he has been impressed with Cal center Matthew Cindric, a sixth-year senior. The Golden Bears also added Stanford transfer Barrett Miller at tackle.
Cal running back Jaydn Ott was a Freshman All-American last season, when he rushed for 897 yards and eight touchdowns.
UNT expects Bloesch to have Cal’s running game ready to roll.
“Mike’s a great coach,” Morris said. “I’ve known him for a long time. He did a great job here, knows the running game extremely well and was able to put together some incredible rushing performances.”
UNT ranked 25th nationally last season with an average of 199.9 rushing yards per game.
Richards said he’s sure Bloesch will have a plan for how to attack UNT, even though the Mean Green have changed defenses since last season. That plan will be based at least in part on some insider information.
“He’s been around these guys and been in the meeting rooms,” Morris said. “He knows our personnel and has seen them firsthand. Any time you’re playing the school you were at the previous year, you’ve definitely got some insider information.”
UNT will soon find out how much of a difference that knowledge makes in their season opener that will be special for Bloesch.
“I’m excited to see them,” Bloesch said of his former players. “I’m a fan of those guys and appreciate how hard they worked and played for us while we were there.”
The effort those players put in helped land UNT in bowl games and last season’s Conference USA championship game during Bloesch’s tenure.
“I had a great time at North Texas and have friends and family who will be at the game,” Bloesch said. “My wife and kids will be there. It will be a fun weekend for me.”
