The North Texas men’s basketball team will face Fordham in the NABC Brooklyn Showcase quadruple header on Dec. 10 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
The matchup was announced Monday.
The game will tipoff at 10:30 a.m. at the Brooklyn Nets’ home arena.
UNT is entering its first season under new coach Ross Hodge.
Hodge took over for Grant McCasland, who left UNT after last season to take over as the head coach at Texas Tech.
The Mean Green won the National Invitation Tournament last season.
Terrance Dixon, a 6-foot-8 forward who played his freshman season at Kilgore College, has committed to UNT.
Dixon averaged 8.9 points and 4.0 rebounds per game last season.
UNT is set to announce that Dixon will join the team for the upcoming season in the next few days, a school source confirmed Monday.
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and bvito@dentonrc.com.
