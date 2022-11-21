North Texas got a much-needed break this past weekend in the form of a late-season bye.
The Mean Green played in zero week, all the way back on Aug. 27. UNT did have an early buy following a win over Florida Atlantic on Oct. 1 but had played a series of tough games since.
UNT certainly looked like it could use a break during a 41-21 loss to UAB back on Nov. 12.
The Mean Green will look to capitalize on that time off in their regular season finale against Rice on Saturday at Apogee Stadium.
The picture of where UNT stands and what will be on the line in that game became clear over the weekend following a series of other games in C-USA.
Here are the details in this week's edition of What We Learned.
There is a ton on the line for both UNT, Rice this week
There are a couple of ways UNT could end up in the C-USA championship game on Dec. 2.
The Mean Green (6-5) are in a tie for second place with Western Kentucky in the league standings at 5-2. UTSA (9-2) has already wrapped up the regular season title, a spot in the conference championship game and the right to host by moving to 7-0 in conference play.
UNT has already beaten WKU and controls its destiny. If the Mean Green beat Rice, they're in the championship game.
UNT will also get in if FAU beats the Hilltoppers in Boca Raton, Florida, even if the Mean Green fall to Rice.
UNT is in a terrific spot, especially with the way Rice has struggled of late. The Owls were blown out in their last two games against WKU (45-10) and UTSA (41-7) and are dealing with a host of injury issues.
T.J. McMahon left Rice's loss to WKU after being sacked and did not return. The Owls lost Wiley Green, who was making his first start since a season-opening loss to Southern Cal, in the second series of its loss to UTSA.
UNT might not know which quarterback it will end up facing until gametime but is sure to take on a highly motivated Rice team fighting to solidify a bowl bid. The Owls are 5-6 and can become bowl-eligible with a win.
There is a chance that Rice will still get to a bowl game, even if it doesn't win six games. It's likely that there will not be enough six-win teams to fill all the available bowl spots.
UNT has received a bowl berth multiple times without finishing at least .500 in the regular season.
Rice could follow the same path but can solidify its postseason spot with a win.
UNT's final game of the regular season is sure to be a turning point with so much on the line. It's just a matter of which team comes through.
UTSA is capitalizing on a big opportunity this year
Finding a top-notch quarterback isn't the easiest thing to do for a Group of Five school.
UNT had one of the best competing outside the power leagues in the country just a few years ago in Mason Fine and took advantage by winning nine games in back-to-back seasons in 2017 and 2018.
UTSA continues to capitalize on an even higher level with Frank Harris. The San Antonio native seems to have been around C-USA forever and has the Roadrunners back in the championship game following their win over Rice last week.
UTSA is 9-2 on the season and took home a championship trophy after clinching the best regular season record in C-USA last week. The Roadrunners also cracked the USA Today coaches poll this week at No. 25, which was another key landmark for the program.
UTSA will be favored to win its regular season finale against UTEP this week and will then have a huge home field advantage in the C-USA title game.
UTSA beat WKU in a thriller in the Alamodome last season in the C-USA championship game. The Roadrunners fell in their bowl game to San Diego State and will have another crack at a bowl championship this year.
It's hard to bet against UTSA with Harris at this point. He has thrown for 3,124 yards and 24 touchdowns with just seven interceptions and has rushed for 525 yards and eight more touchdowns.
Players like Harris don't come along often. UTSA continues to capitalize.