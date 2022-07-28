If all had gone according to plan earlier this year, North Texas would have opened fall camp in a few days as the countdown toward its season opener against SMU began.
That changed in a hurry over the summer following the departure of three teams from Conference USA for the Sun Belt.
C-USA was forced to alter its schedule and push multiple games to zero week, a few days earlier than most teams begin their seasons. UNT was among them and drew a date with UTEP on Aug. 27.
That switch will give the Mean Green more time to get up to speed before facing SMU, but it also means UNT will open the season with a critical conference game.
UNT will focus on improving as a team and settling a few key position battles when it opens camp at 9 a.m. on Friday, but there is little doubt that key game against UTEP will be in the back of the Mean Green's minds.
"I'm excited to start fall camp," UNT coach Seth Littrell said. "It'll be fun to be back around the guys. We are playing week zero against a very good UTEP team."
The Miners finished 7-6 last season after falling to Fresno State in the New Mexico Bowl. UTEP's season wasn't all that different from how the year played out for UNT.
The Mean Green wound up 6-7 after falling to Miami (Ohio) in the Frisco Football Classic.
UNT was picked to finish fifth in C-USA in the league's preseason media poll, just one spot ahead of the Miners. The Mean Green have won five straight games against UTEP, including a 20-17 thriller last season.
Ethan Mooney kicked the game-winning field goal in the closing seconds to lift UNT to a 20-17 win at Apogee Stadium. The teams have played three straight times in Denton after the game in 2020 was moved to Apogee due to COVID-19 concerns in El Paso.
UNT will focus on addressing its own issues as it looks to build on a run of five bowl appearances in six seasons as it opens camp. The Mean Green will gradually turn their attention to the Miners as the season approaches.
That game looms large for UNT as it looks to reach its long-stated goal of winning a bowl game. The Mean Green are 0-5 in bowls under Littrell and failed to capitalize on what seemed like a golden opportunity last season when they fell to Miami 27-14 in Frisco.
UNT linebacker KD Davis pointed to consistency as a key factor in the Mean Green not only building on their run of bowl appearances but also breaking through for a win.
"We have had ups and downs," Davis said. "I want to help us maintain, stay focused and put everything into a bowl game."
UNT appears to be in good position to do just that after several of its key players elected to return for the upcoming season. Davis entered the transfer portal to explore his options and elected to return to UNT after strongly considering Texas A&M and Ole Miss.
Quarterback Austin Aune, a veteran who is 28, married and has a daughter, decided to play one more year shortly after the 2021 season. Offensive lineman Manase Mose also decided to come back instead of entering his name in the transfer portal, where he would have been a hot commodity.
Littrell is thrilled to have all three back as training camp begins and addressed the impact of Mose's return during C-USA media day on Wednesday.
"Manase is an unbelievable player," Littrell said. "His experience is invaluable. He's a great leader on our team and up front, which you have to have. Those guys have to be on the same page. He does a great job."
UNT will lean on its core of veteran players as it opens fall practice and looks to address a series of key issues. Aune is expected to battle Memphis transfer Grant Gunnell for the starting job.
All eyes will be on Gunnell, who arrived after the conclusion of spring practice. Gunnell doesn't have a whole lot of time to show that he is a better option than Aune before the Mean Green face UTEP.
UNT will also have to replace defensive ends Gabriel and Grayson Murphy and sort out its wide receiver situation.
The Murphy twins transferred to UCLA after combining for 25 tackles for loss and 16 sacks.
College of DuPage transfer Tom Trieb appears to have one defensive end spot nailed down, while Sifa Leota leads a contingent at Devil. Carson Kropp and Chris Wright are also expected to compete for playing time at the hybrid defensive end/linebacker spot.
UNT's wide receiver rotation is another area of intrigue. The Mean Green lost Jyaire Shorter and Tommy Bush to injury after both played in just two games last season.
Roderic Burns emerged to fill the void and led UNT in receptions (58), receiving yards (802) and touchdown catches (4).
All three will be back for the opener of fall practice, when several transfers and young players are expected to compete for playing time.
How that race plays out is just one of several issues UNT will have to address during a training camp that will go by quickly as the Mean Green prepare for not just their season opener but their first C-USA game of the year as well.