North Texas will announce a new name for what is now known as Apogee Stadium on Aug. 1, according to an announcement sent to university boosters.
The Denton Record-Chronicle obtained the announcement on Tuesday afternoon.
The email says the university will hold a 2:30 p.m. press conference at the stadium’s HUB Club.
Apogee, an Austin-based telecommunications company, has owned the naming rights to the stadium since it opened in 2011.
The company backed out of a 20-year, $20 million deal with the school last year. UNT has been in the market for a new naming rights sponsor since.
UNT athletic director Jared Mosley expressed confidence early this year that the school would be able to find a new naming rights partner quickly. The school’s football venue sits near the junction of the east and west branches of Interstate 35.
UNT worked with Independent Sports & Entertainment to find a new stadium naming rights partner for the 30,850-seat venue.
Mosley told a gathering of UNT boosters earlier this year that the school had found a naming rights partner and was in the process of completing the deal.
UNT has now set a timeline to announce that deal, which has been in the works for the last several weeks.
Here is the announcement:
Football Stadium Naming Announcement Celebration Dear Mean Green Supporter,
Please join us in the HUB Club on August 1st at 2:30 PM for a special celebration and press conference around the new name announcement for the football stadium. We couldn’t be more thrilled with this partnership that will positively impact the future of our department. We hope to see you there wearing your Mean Green proudly.
Tuesday, August 1 at 2:30 p.m.
HUB Club Parking is available in the Green, Black, and White Lots surrounding the stadium.Once parked, proceed to Gate 2 on the west side of the stadium and enter via the glass doors labeled “Club and Suite Entrance.”
The Club Access elevator is inside to the right. Thank you!
The MGSF Staff
