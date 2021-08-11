North Texas forward Olivia Klein (21) dribbles the ball as Texas A&M defender Macie Kolb closes in during Wednesday’s game at the Mean Green Soccer and Track & Field Stadium. Klein scored in the closing seconds to give UNT a 1-1 tie in the exhibition.
North Texas started a new school year on a promising note Wednesday. Olivia Klein made sure of it.
The UNT senior forward excels when she can get her foot on a ball in the air. Klein got her chance in an exhibition match against national power Texas A&M and cashed in with a goal in the 86th minute that gave the Mean Green a 1-1 tie.
Klein beat Texas A&M’s defense to the ball and buried the shot as the Aggies goalkeeper charged toward her.
“I got a perfect ball and was able to put it away,” Klein said. “This absolutely gives us a lot of confidence. It was our first actual game together. We were able to work on our chemistry. We are going to have a great year.”
The early returns were certainly promising. Texas A&M came into the night ranked ninth in the United Soccer Coaches Association Poll, while UNT received votes.
There is always a sense of excitement around UNT’s program that has won eight Conference USA titles since 2014. That excitement has been amped up even more by the arrival of Sarah Fuller.
The former Vanderbilt goalkeeper who made national headlines by kicking for the school’s football program joined the Mean Green in the offseason.
Fuller and UNT’s defense contained Texas A&M most of the night. The Aggies’ lone goal came when Makhiya McDonald corralled a loose ball and scored.
Klein’s goal ensured UNT came away with a solid result against a national power on a special night for the program. A crowd of 1,195 fans turned out to see Fuller’s UNT debut in a showdown of two of the top teams in the state.
“The fan base is incredible,” Fuller said. “I knew when I got here that there was a lot of support but to see everyone out here was amazing.”
UNT controlled the game most of the night and finished with a 17-8 advantage in shots. Nine of those shots were on goal. UNT had one shot bounce off the crossbar.
Klein and Fuller were pleased with the chemistry UNT showed in its first action of the season. They’ll have a chance to build on their performance against Texas A&M on Sunday when they host Brookhaven in an 11 a.m. exhibition match.
The Mean Green will open the season on Aug. 20 at home against Brookhaven.
“This for sure gives us momentum heading into the season,” Fuller said. “I played Texas A&M in the SEC tournament when we knocked them out. I would have loved to beat them twice, but I will take this. It showed our strength and some things we need to work on. It was an amazing to start the season.”
