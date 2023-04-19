Sujay Lama has seen quite a bit over the course of his career coaching tennis. It goes with the territory when one has been at it for 27 years at the college level, including 17 at North Texas, where he is the program’s winningest coach.
Lama’s won conference titles, guided teams to the NCAA tournament and recently picked up his 300th win. He’s suffered a few tough losses along the way as well.
What he encountered this season as UNT prepared to host the Conference USA tournament beginning Thursday was unlike anything he’d run into before. The Mean Green lost four players to serious injuries or illnesses all at once and were forced to cancel a pair of matches when they were down to three healthy players.
“It was tough,” Lama said. “What do you do? You look at it as a challenge and take it head on. It was going to show us who we are and our character by how we handled the situation.
“We regrouped and made small goals. We wanted to win every day and get 1% better.”
Following that approach has UNT (10-11) feeling good about its chances to capitalize on an opportunity to chase an NCAA tournament berth on its home courts this week.
The Mean Green are a longshot to make a run at the title as the No. 6 seed in the 11-team event but after what they have been through this season, Lama and his players like their chances heading into their opening-round match against UTEP at noon on Thursday.
“I’m really confidence about our chances in conference, especially at home,” Matilde Morais said. “It will be fun with the number of fans and support we will have.”
What will be even more important than having fans behind them for UNT is having a full complement of players on the court.
The Mean Green lost Olivia Halvorsen and Jasmine Adams to a stress fracture and a stress reaction, respectively, in their feet. Gloria Alogo Piqueras suffered a calf strain that lingered and kept her out seven weeks, while Olivia Malm came down with mononucleosis.
UNT played four matches with only four players and backed out of matches against Kanas and Tulsa.
There are six singles matches and three doubles matches in a college tennis match. Teams need at least six players to fill out a lineup. Being short players forces a team to forfeit a match that counts toward the four points needed for a win.
Each singles match counts as a point, while the team that wins at least two of the doubles matches takes the doubles point.
“In all my years in athletic training, I’ve never had half my team hurt and unable to play,” said Mindy Hamilton, who works with UNT’s tennis program. “A lot of it was injuries that just needed time to heal.”
Hamilton and the rest of UNT’s staff came up with a plan for each player with one goal in mind, to have the Mean Green’s entire roster ready to go for the conference tournament.
The progress UNT has made toward that goal has the Mean Green hoping they can get back to the level it played at early in the season.
UNT cracked the Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s national rankings for the first time since 2015 in early March. The Mean Green were 9-4 and ranked No. 69 before they fell to Tulane.
“Getting into the rankings showed what we can be,” Gloria Alogo Piqueras said. “We had three players out at that point. We looked at it like, imagine what we can do if we have all of our players.”
UNT reached that point for the first time since early in the season back on April 9 when it had its full complement of players for a home match against Texas-Rio Grande Valley. The Mean Green won that match 6-1.
“It was amazing how they bought into it,” Lama said of the goals UNT set as it laid out its path to returning to the form it showed earlier in the season. “I was emotional seeing everyone come to warm up against UTRGV. They missed the opportunity to compete.”
The challenge now for UNT is getting back to the level it played at when it was ranked. The Mean Green lost to UTA and Houston in their last two matches of the regular season.
Lama feels good about UNT’s chances in the conference tournament, despite those recent setbacks and an 0-5 record against C-USA teams this season.
“We are right in the thick of things,” Lama said. “There are six teams that could win it, us, Florida International, Rice, Charlotte, Louisiana Tech and Florida Atlantic. There is no front-runner.
“We are 7-0 at home with a full lineup and are banking on the advantage of playing at home with our fans.”
The way UNT has handled adversity this season could help the Mean Green when they tackle the challenge of defending their home court in the conference tournament.
“They all know what we are capable of because of what we did in the fall and early on this season when we were ranked,” Lama said. “We saw what we can be.”
Get more coverage with the weekly Mean Green Spotlight newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.