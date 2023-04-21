North Texas battled injuries, illness and player turnover in the weeks leading up to this week’s Conference USA tennis tournament.
All those issues caught up with UNT on Friday in the quarterfinals. The Mean Green ran into traditional league power Rice and fell 4-0 at the Waranch Tennis Complex.
UNT picked up two players at the semester break to deal with roster turnover and was later forced to cancel two matches when injuries left the Mean Green with just three players.
UNT kept fighting but was quickly dispatched by Rice, the 58th ranked team in the country and the No. 3 seed in the 11-team tournament.
“There’s no doubt about I was proud of the way we fought,” UNT coach Sujay Lama said. “I haven’t had a team in 27 years with this much thrown at them. They held it together with five freshmen, two sophomores and one senior. They were resilient and put a foundation in place. We will use that foundation for what is ahead.”
UNT (11-12) advanced to the quarterfinals of a conference tournament for the 12th time in the last 13 years and climbed as high as No. 69 in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association rankings earlier in the season.
The Mean Green, the No. 6 seed, were hoping to regain the form they showed when they were nationally ranked in the conference tournament. UNT beat UTEP in the opening round but was no match for Rice.
The Owls quickly won two of the three doubles matches to win the doubles point and take an early lead. Rice quickly picked up three singles wins to sweep the Mean Green.
“Rice played really well in doubles,” Lama said. “That was the best anyone has played against us this whole year. It was an uphill battle.”
UNT had just one senior in its lineup in Kexuan Zhou.
Lama was forced to put a host of young players in his lineup and believes those players will benefit from the experience they gained.
“They grew from this,” Lama said. “There is no substitute for experience. College tennis is new for them. The pressure to win for your teammates is different than just playing just for yourself.”
Get more coverage with the weekly Mean Green Spotlight newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Featured Local Savings
Featured Local Savings
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.