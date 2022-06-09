One of Sujay Lama’s favorite memories from his time guiding the North Texas tennis team came in 2012.
The Mean Green won the Sun Belt Conference title that spring on their home courts.
Lama thought back on that season this week when the chance for a repeat became official. Conference USA announced the sites for its 2022-23 championships on Wednesday and awarded UNT the right to host the league’s women’s tennis tournament at the Waranch Tennis Complex.
“It’s pretty neat, especially with this being our last year in Conference USA,” Lama said. “We have a nice team coming back and five new players.
“Playing a championship at home is going to be a huge advantage for us.”
UNT was selected to host three championships during the upcoming school year, its last in the league before it joins the American Athletic Conference. The school will host C-USA’s cross country meet, the first championship of the year, on Oct. 29 and will also host the conference’s outdoor track and field championships from May 11-14.
The league’s women’s tennis tournament will take place from April 20-23.
UNT will also be the defacto home team for the C-USA men’s and women’s basketball tournament that will take place at the Ford Center in Frisco from March 8-11.
UNT fell to Florida International in the quarterfinals of this season’s C-USA women’s tennis tournament on the campus of Middle Tennessee in late April.
Lama has several of his key players returning and has quickly added to that core over the last few weeks.
Olivia Malm transferred in from Baylor this spring when the Mean Green also picked up Matilde Morais. The native of Portugal is ranked No. 187 among junior players in the world.
Olivia Halvorsen, a highly regarded player from Southlake, and Gloria Alogo Piqueras, a top player from Spain, signed with UNT in the fall.
“We have upgraded our talent and, more importantly, have players who fit our culture,” Lama said. “They are team oriented.”
UNT is upgrading its home venue to be ready to host the conference tournament. The school recently installed cameras that give UNT the ability to livestream matches on six of its courts.
UNT has also upgraded the lobby of the building that houses its locker room and offices. New wind screens with logos will be up on the fences surrounding the courts in time for the tournament.
“Hosting the tournament will be a great opportunity to showcase the facility,” Lama said. “It will be great in multiple ways.”
UNT last hosted the C-USA tournament in the spring of 2021, when the league opened up the right to host for bids. The tournament was scheduled to be played at Florida International but had to be moved to another site because the school’s facilities were not ready to host the event.
UNT typically hosts the C-USA tournament about every four years because it is one of the few schools in the league with a facility that can accommodate a conference tournament.
The Mean Green will host twice in three years after getting an extra opportunity last year.
UNT had some sizable crowds turn up to support its players at previous conference tournaments. A group of 660 fans came out to cheer on UNT in its semifinal match against Denver in 2012.
The COVID-19 pandemic cut into the number of fans who have come out to matches in recent years.
“It’s been hard to get those fans back,” Lama said. “One of our goals is to work on the fan base this summer and fall.”
“Hopefully, we will get back to where we were when we had big crowds.”
UNT will need all the support it can get as it looks to capitalize on its chance to host the C-USA tournament. Old Dominion and Florida International made the NCAA tournament last season.
ODU is leaving the league this summer for the Sun Belt, but Lama believes C-USA will remain a strong league.
“Conference USA has gotten better the last couple of years,” Lama said. “We have four to five teams ranked in the top 50 teams in the country.”
UNT is hoping to be among those teams and capitalize on its chance to host the C-USA tournament next year.
“You want to take advantage when you host,” Lama said. “The kids are fired up. We told everyone that we recruited that they would have a chance to play for and win a championship at home.”