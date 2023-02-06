Lama 300

North Texas tennis coach Sujay Lama picked up his 300th win over the weekend, adding to his UNT resume that includes leading the Mean Green to three conference tournament titles.

 UNT sports information

North Texas coach Sujay Lama thought back this week on just how far the school’s tennis program has come since he first arrived all the way back in 2006.

Lama was forced to recruit walk-ons from the student body that year just to have a team and finished 2-19.

