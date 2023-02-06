North Texas coach Sujay Lama thought back this week on just how far the school’s tennis program has come since he first arrived all the way back in 2006.
Lama was forced to recruit walk-ons from the student body that year just to have a team and finished 2-19.
The Mean Green have gone on to win three Sun Belt Conference titles and navigate the transition to competing at a higher level in Conference USA.
The consistency UNT has found along the way helped Lama reach a milestone in his decorated career over the weekend. The longtime Mean Green coach picked up win No. 300.
UNT beat Arkansas State and Central Oklahoma to improve to 7-1 on the season and give Lama his landmark victory.
Lama coached for eight years at Illinois and has spent the last 17 seasons at UNT.
“You do this and don’t even realize it’s happening,” Lama said of reaching the milestone. “When it hits, you say, ‘Wow, that’s a long time’ and take time to reflect. I feel a lot of gratitude. I have been able to do what I love for so long.
“You also reflect on all the people who have helped, including the assistant coaches at Illinois and here. The icing on the cake are the wins, but you don’t think about the wins. You think about the process.”
That approach helped Lama guide UNT to Sun Belt tournament titles in 2010, 2012 and 2013. He’s compiled a 191-171 record at UNT along the way and is 300-250 overall. Lama was an assistant coach at Florida, which won two national titles in his tenure, before he landed his first job as a head coach at Illinois.
The Mean Green haven’t won a conference title since making the jump to C-USA in the summer of 2013, but have advanced to the semifinals five times since 2014.
UNT hasn’t always performed at the level Lama aimed for over the years, but he takes pride in how well his team has represented the school.
“I had a vision when I came to North Texas of building something special and am proud of the consistency we have shown on and off the court,” Lama said. “The last couple of years we haven’t been where we have in the past, but this year you can see that we are breaking through. This is one of the special teams I have had during my time at UNT.”
The Mean Green have beaten Miami (Ohio), St. John’s and DePaul already this season and will look to build on their run of success when they visit Liberty this weekend. UNT will take on the Flames as well as Maryland.
Freshman Olivia Halvorsen credits the way UNT has started the season to Lama’s approach.
“Sujay shows up with this intense energy and excitement to teach every single day,” Halvorsen said. “He has coached for so long, and I don’t think there’s a day he regrets it. He’s always excited to help kids of all ages.”
UNT will host the C-USA tournament at the end of the season, which gives the Mean Green a golden opportunity to add a fourth trophy to those displayed on a shelf behind Lama’s desk at the Waranch Tennis Complex.
That tournament will be the Mean Green’s C-USA finale before moving to the American Athletic Conference this summer.
“We have five freshmen, two sophomores and a senior and are rolling,” Lama said. “You can see our potential. We are excited to play the Conference USA championship at home and feel like we can be one of the top teams when we go to the American.”
Lama’s confidence has always been infectious. It’s helped him build UNT’s program and reach another personal milestone.
“Sujay is so consistent with his message to his players and staff,” assistant Rodrigo de Almeida said. “He’s more focused on the process and his players getting better than the end result, which takes care of itself.”
Lama has played a role in the overall growth of UNT’s overall athletic program over the course of his career by building a solid program.
Along the way, Lama has found a home in Denton.
“It’s been great for my family,” Lama said. “My two kids grew up here. I had great experiences at Power Five schools, but I have been happiest here. We built a program from scratch and maintained it.”
