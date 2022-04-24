North Texas tapped into a familiar source for transfer talent on Sunday when defensive tackle Kadren Johnson announced that he will continue his career with the Mean Green.
Johnson spent the last two seasons at Abilene Christian University, where he finished with 20 tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss and 1.0 sacks last season. The 6-foot-4, 249-pound Lewisville product was a redshirt sophomore in 2021.
Johnson played a season at Navarro College in 2019. He announced his decision to transfer to UNT on his Twitter account.
Johnson announced that he was entering the NCAA transfer portal on Jan. 18. He received offers from a host of schools that compete at the lower levels of college football since, including Houston Baptist and Incarnate Word. Both Sam Houston and Incarnate Word play on the Football Championship Subdivision level.
Johnson elected to follow in the footsteps of several ACU players who have transferred to UNT to play at the Football Bowl Subdivision level instead.
Defensive end Kameron Hill posted 16 tackles and 4.0 sacks last season after transferring from ACU. Riley Mayfield started 27 games for the Mean Green at right tackle from 2017 to 2018 starting his career with the Wildcats.
UNT lost several key players from its defensive front following a 6-7 season that culminated with a loss to Miami (Ohio) in the Frisco Football Classic. Defensive tackles Dion Novil and Caleb Colvin were both seniors.
UNT also lost starting defensive end Grayson Murphy and his brother Gabriel Murphy, who started at devil, a hybrid linebacker-defensive end spot. Both brothers transferred to UCLA.
Hill graduated after backing up Grayson Murphy.
JUCO transfer Tom Trieb and Sifa Leota emerged as UNT’s likely starters at defensive and and the devil spot, respectively, following spring practice.
Adding Johnson will give UNT another option on its defensive front heading into the 2022 season.
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.