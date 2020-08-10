North Texas coach Seth Littrell had just left the field after Monday’s practice when he heard the latest news in college athletics.
Old Dominion, one of UNT’s rivals in Conference USA, had just canceled fall sports. The latest casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic hit close to home for Littrell and his team at a time more and more programs and conferences are shutting down.
“Everyone has to take care of their backyard,” Littrell said. “We will see how everything plays out.”
Old Dominion isn’t the only school in C-USA that has been impacted. Louisiana Tech has paused fall workouts, while UTEP postponed the opening of drills due to positive COVID-19 tests.
UNT had just one active case of COVID-19 across its entire athletics department after its latest round of tests came back over the weekend.
Littrell is giving his players the best information he can about where UNT stands, as well as what is going on in college athletics. He consulted with the program’s veteran players this week. They encouraged him to address where things stand in the pandemic with the team.
“My job is to coach,” Littrell said. “I’m going to prepare our guys like we are starting Sept. 5. That’s all I can do. We have to make sure we communicate with players, so they know what is being talked about.”
UNT’s players indicated throughout the NCAA’s summer return-to-play period and the early stages of fall workouts that they are focused on preparing for the season.
It’s during their downtime that they have discussed what the future might hold.
“We talk about the uncertainty of the season occasionally,” tight end Jason Pirtle said this summer. “When we get to the field, we focus on working and don’t think about it. Everyone is hungry. Whatever happens, happens. We will get a chance to play at some point.”
Littrell understands the trepidation among UNT’s players and the conversations they are having about the status of the season.
“How can they not talk about it?” Littrell said. “There is a lot of information out there, speculation and rumors. Some may be true. All you can do is communicate the best you know how.
“All we can focus on is getting one day better and not taking any day for granted.”
Littrell has been pleased with the way his players have responded during the first few sessions of fall practice.
“The focus has been great,” he said. “That is a two-hour period when you can turn off the outside world and lock in on what you love to do. That is how we will move forward.”
Littrell excited about QBs progress
One of the biggest questions UNT faces heading into the 2020 season is who will replace record-setting quarterback Mason Fine.
Veteran backups Austin Aune and Jason Bean entered fall camp as the leading contenders.
Littrell spoke highly of both, as well as Kason Martin and Kentucky transfer Amani Gilmore. Aune spent six years playing minor league baseball, experience Littrell says could help the former Argyle standout as he makes the transition to playing football again.
“Amani has looked good and is explosive,” Littrell said. “He can really rip the ball and has a strong arm.”
Gilmore will sit out the upcoming season as a transfer.
UNT will have quick decisions to make on its quarterback race before it opens the season at home on Sept. 5 against Houston Baptist.
“We just have to get as many reps as we can with those guys,” Littrell said. “As fall camp moves on, we will start to add and cut reps as guys start to separate. We have to get two guys ready and would like to get a third ready.”
Offensive line taking shape
UNT is starting to get a better idea of what its offensive line will look like this fall.
The Mean Green lost four key seniors to graduation and also have a new offensive line coach in Mike Bloesch.
“Coach Blosesch has done a great job,” Littrell said. “We’re getting better.”
Manase Mose and Jacob Brammer both have starting experience and have stood out in the early going.
Littrell said Brammer has looked as good as he ever has heading into his junior season. Mose is seeing time at both guard and center after starting at guard last season.
Sophomore Cole Brown is competing for a starting job at tackle after serving as a backup guard last season. Junior college transfer Anterrious Gray is competing for time at guard and has made an impression on Littrell due to his athleticism at 307 pounds.
Veteran tackle Brian Parish has pushed his weight to 290 pounds after struggling to add weight early in his career and could also factor in.
“We have had some injuries in our last two classes, but those guys are starting to get healthy,” Littrell said. “We have a bright future up front. They have to get bigger and stronger.”
UNT has depth at tight end
UNT has increased the role of tight ends over the last few seasons and could have some difference-makers to complement Pirtle this fall.
Redshirt freshman Asher Alberding has caught Littrell’s eye after pushing his weight to 246 pounds. Cole McCrary has also played well.
UNT moved wide receiver Khatib Lyles from wide receiver to tight end, where he gives the Mean Green an added dimension.
“We will be more versatile at tight end,” Littrell said. “We a lot are deeper there than we have been in a long time.”