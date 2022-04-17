North Texas will be looking for a repeat when the Conference USA women’s golf championship begins on Monday morning.
The Mean Green will be among 12 teams in the field for the three-round event at PGA National Resort in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.
UNT is the defending tournament champion and enters the event ranked No. 44 nationally in the GolfStat rankings. The Mean Green are the highest-ranked team in the field and are the favorite to repeat.
UNT’s ranking has the Mean Green poised to make an NCAA regional regardless of the outcome of the conference tournament.
The Mean Green head into the C-USA tournament off a fifth-place finish in The Bruzzy, its home tournament last week. All four of the teams that finished in front of UNT are members of the Big 12. Baylor won the tournament.
UNT senior Audrey Tan finished third individually with an 8-under-par 208, one shot off her 54-hole program record score. She has finished in the top five in five of her last six tournaments and will lead the Mean Green in the conference tournament.
Tan is the defending C-USA individual champion. She birdied the 16th and 17th holes of last season’s event to pull away for the title.
UNT was set to play LSU Regional of the NCAA tournament last year before the event was canceled due to poor course conditions. The Mean Green went on to win the Let Them Play Classic, an event organized by Barstool Sports’ Sam “Riggs” Bozoian after the regional was canceled.
Tan won the individual title at the Let Them Play Classic and will once again be the player North Texas looks to as it aims for another successful postseason. She enters the C-USA tournament with a 71.46 stroke average and is on pace to break the program record set by Lauren Cox, one of the top players from last season’s team.
