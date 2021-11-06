HATTIESBURG, Miss. — North Texas coach Seth Littrell and his players have vowed to keep fighting no matter how bleak the situation in a season that was spiraling downhill in a hurry just a few weeks ago.
That approach continued to pay dividends on Saturday in a 38-14 win over Southern Miss at M.M. Roberts Stadium.
The Mean Green trailed by 14 in the early going and appeared to be well on their way to seeing their bowl hopes extinguished.
UNT (3-6, 2-3 Conference USA) was riding a six-game losing streak just a few days ago and knew it needed to win out to become bowl eligible and avoid a third straight losing season.
The Mean Green still have a long way to go to get to where they want to be but took another step in the right direction with their win over the Golden Eagles. UNT snaped its six-game skid last week with an overtime win over Rice.
“Getting a win each week is huge,” Littrell said. “Our backs are up against the wall. We understand that. It’s about making sure we keep getting a week better.”
Tackling that challenge will be a whole lot easier for UNT after winning again behind a defense that continues to improve and a running game that is grinding out tough yards.
UNT’s defense actually scored more points that it allowed. Grayson Murphy returned a fumble 37 yards for a touchdown before linebacker KD Davis added a 43-yard fumble return for a touchdown late.
“I saw that ball on the ground and knew I had to go get it,” Davis said. “Those two fumble returns were huge.”
Southern Miss (1-8, 0-5) was far from the best offensive team UNT has faced this season. The Golden Eagles came into the day averaging just 13.6 points per game.
What mattered to UNT was that it took care of business. Southern Miss’ only offensive touchdown came on a 17-yard pass from Jake Lange to Jason Brownlee in the first quarter.
Southern Miss extended its lead to 14-0 when safety Jay Stanley intercepted an Austin Aune pass and returned it 55 yards for a touchdown.
“There was no doubt in my mind that we would come back,” Davis said. “It’s not about how you start a game. It’s how you finish.”
UNT finished with a flourish after an ill-fated gamble at the end of the first half. The Mean Green were down 14-7 and had the ball at the Southern Miss 3 after Aune spiked the ball with nine seconds left.
The Mean Green passed on a field goal and ran Aune to the outside, where he was cut down by linebacker Hayes Maples just short of the end zone.
UNT bounced back and scored on each of its first three drives in the second half.
“We kept on plugging away and wore them out,” Littrell said. “We played a physical style. That is what we are looking for.”
UNT rushed for 321 yards, despite losing starting running back DeAndre Torrey to an ankle injury in the first half.
The Mean Green turned to freshmen Isaiah Johnson and Ikaika Ragsdale. Johnson rushed for 119 yards and a touchdown, while Ragsdale added 112 yards and two touchdowns.
Both players’ rushing totals were career highs.
“DeAndre told us on the sideline that we had to get in there and make our plays,” Ragsdale said.
UNT made plenty of plays on defense as well on top of its two fumble returns for touchdowns.
Southern Miss mustered just 229 yards offensively. Lange threw for 116 yards. Frank Gore added 82 rushing yards.
UNT’s performance defensively was just another sign the Mean Green could be rounding into form.
The Mean Green have now won consecutive road games for the first time since the 2018 season when they won games at Liberty and UTEP.
UNT was at its best that season. The Mean Green finished 9-4 and ended its season with a loss to Utah State in the New Mexico Bowl.
UNT has a long way to go to get back to a bowl game.
The Mean Green haven’t been afraid to acknowledge that point while following the old cliche of taking one game at a time.
“They haven’t blinked,” Littrell said. “With all the adversity they could have gotten their dauber down. They understand what it takes to stick together, the energy you need to bring and how to pick each other up. We learned that through the adversity early in the season. We have been battle-tested.”
UNT’s next test will come next week at home against UTEP. The Mean Green will enter that game with its bowl hopes intact, thanks to a solid all-around performance in their win over Southern Miss.
“We have that mojo going after winning two games,” Johnson said. “It’s something we needed.
“Winning like this makes football fun again.”