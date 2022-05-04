The North Texas women’s swimming and diving team will join the American Athletic Conference as an affiliate member for the 2022-23 season.
The move will become affective on July 1.
UNT announced it is moving its program to the American on Wednesday, when the league unveiled a group of affiliate members in men’s soccer as well as swimming and diving.
Rice, Florida Atlantic and Florida International will join the American in swimming and diving along with UNT. Cincinnati, East Carolina, Houston, SMU and Tulane will also participate in the American swimming and diving championship.
The American sponsors women’s swimming and diving as a championship-only sport and does not administer the regular-season schedule.
UNT does not have a men’s soccer program.
UNT is set to join the American as a full member at a date that has yet to be determined. All of the school’s programs currently compete in Conference USA.
Golf Marzilio to compete in NCAA regional
UNT sophomore Vicente Marzilio will compete as an individual in the Norman Regional of the NCAA golf tournament from May 16-18 at Jimmie Austin Golf Club.
This will be the second consecutive season Marzilio participates as an individual. Team and individual qualifiers were announced on Wednesday.
Marzilio posted seven top-20 finishes in 11 events this year. He is ranked No. 118 in the latest Golfstat poll and is the second-seeded individual in the regional.
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.