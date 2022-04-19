PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — The North Texas women’s golf team moved up four places on the leaderboard in Tuesday’s second round of the Conference USA Championship.
That run sent the Mean Green into Wednesday’s final round back two shots of No. 49 UTSA, as the Mean Green look to repeat as C-USA champions at PGA National.
UNT, which is the highest-ranked team in the field at No. 44, shot the best round of the day with a 15-over 303. The Mean Green moved from sixth to second place behind a pair of 74s from senior Patricia Sinolungan and junior Marija Jucmane.
Jucmane was subbed in for sophomore Ellie Roth, who played for the Mean Green yesterday. UNT coach Michael Akers took advantage of a new rule this year that allows one alternate to be subbed in freely before each day of play.
“We played more like ourselves today,” Akers said. “Marija played great after being subbed into the lineup this morning. We are right where we want to be heading into the final round. It will be a fun final round.”
Sophomore Shreya Pal shot a 3-over 75 and is still the team’s individual leader in fourth place. Sinolungan is in sixth place individually after her 74, which included a 30-foot eagle putt on the par-5 sixth. Senior Audrey Tan is tied for 12th after an uncharacteristic 80 on Tuesday.
The Mean Green were in a similar position last year, when they trailed by four shots going into the final round before running away with a 12-shot victory.
UNT is one shot ahead of third-place Florida Atlantic, setting up what could be a three-way battle for the championship that will also include UTSA.
