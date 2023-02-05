It’s officially Super Bowl week.
The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will face off next Sunday in Super LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.
North Texas doesn’t have a player in the game this year. The last UNT player to participate in a Super Bowl was running back Jeff Wilson back in 2020.
Wilson played for the San Francisco 49ers in their loss to the Chiefs. He’s far from the only for UNT player to see the field in the Super Bowl.
There have been nine players in program history who have made 12 appearances in the Super Bowl overall.
The following is a look back.
Joe Greene leads the way
It comes as no surprise that the greatest player in UNT history is also the one with the most Super Bowl appearances.
Joe Greene played in four Super Bowls for the Pittsburg Steelers. No other former UNT player has played in more than one.
Green played in Super Bowl IX, X, XIII and XIV. The Steelers won each of those games.
Green recovered a fumble and intercepted a pass in Pittsburg’s 16-6 win over the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl IX.
And yet, Greene is best known for his iconic Super Bowl Coca-Cola commercial that debut in the 1980 Super Bowl.
Greene tosses his jersey to a young fan in the spot after the fan gives him his Coke.
Greene recalled drinking 24 16-ounce Cokes in one afternoon an interview about the commercial with the Baltimore Sun in 1992.
“Between me belching and going to the men’s room, it took three days to film it,” Greene told the Sun.
Curt Knight was the first UNT player to play in a Super Bowl
Kicker Curt Knight became the first UNT product to play in the Super Bowl when he appeared for Washington in Super Bowl VII in 1973.
The game is widely remembered for the Miami Dolphins completing the last perfect season in NFL history with a 14-7 win.
Knight kicked the extra point following the Redskins’ only touchdown of the game. He played five seasons in the NFL, all with Washington and was an All-Pro selection in 1971.
Brian Waters made the Super Bowl late in career
Brian Waters is among the most successful former UNT players when it comes to his NFL career.
The Mean Green Hall of Famer was a six-time All-Pro selection.
Waters began his career with the Chiefs before joining the New England Patriots late in his time in the NFL.
The Patriots made the Super Bowl in Waters’ only season with the team in 2011. Tom Brady won six Super Bowls in nine appearances in New England.
Unfortunately for Waters, he was a member of the Patriots for one of the three Brady didn’t win.
Eli Manning led the Giants on a late scoring drive and New York won 21-17.
Wilson narrowly missed winning a Super Bowl ring in 2020
He played for the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV. The 49ers were up 20-10 before Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs scored 21 straight points in the final 6:13 to claim a 31-20 win.
Wilson caught a 20-yard pass for the 49ers.
