Joe Greene main for Super Bowl
North Texas legend Joe Green speaks during a ceremony when the school unveiled a statue of him outside of Apogee Stadium. Greene won four Super Bowls with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

It’s officially Super Bowl week.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will face off next Sunday in Super LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

Brian Waters
North Texas Hall of Famer Brian Waters played for the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLVI.
Jeff Wilson
Former North Texas running back Jeff Wilson is the last former Mean Green player to appear in a Super Bowl.

North Texas players to appear in the Super Bowl

A host of former North Texas players have appeared in the Super Bowl. Here's a look back.

Super Bowl Player Position Team
VII Curt Knight K Washington
IX Joe Greene DT Pittsburgh
IX Ron Shanklin WR Pittsburgh
X Joe Greene DT Pittsburgh
XIII Joe Greene DT Pittsburgh
XIV Joe Greene DT Pittsburgh
XV Cedrick Hardman DE Oakland
XXX Erric Pegram RB Pittsburgh
XXXVI John Baker P St. Louis
XLVI Brian Waters OL New England
XXXV Adrian Awasom DL New York Giants
LIV Jeff Wilson RB San Francisco