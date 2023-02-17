The chances of North Texas running down Florida Atlantic for the Conference USA regular season title didn’t seem all that promising heading into Thursday night’s games.
They look a whole lot better now that a few hours have passed.
UNT was two games back of FAU and was swept by the Owls earlier this season.
The Mean Green closed the gap by a game heading into their showdown with UTEP on Saturday night in El Paso after beating Louisiana Tech on Thursday.
UNT pulled away in the second half to beat the Bulldogs. Middle Tennessee helped the Mean Green’s cause when it knocked off FAU in Murfreesboro.
When the dust settled, UNT (22-5, 13-3) was just a game back of FAU (24-3, 14-2).
Both teams have four games left in the regular season.
UNT has won seven straight games after making a few key plays late in its win over Louisiana Tech. The Bulldogs were within three with 5:04 left after Dravon Mangum hit a 3.
UNT responded with four straight points and pulled away for a 72-62 win.
“Our guys played with good composure,” UNT coach Grant McCasland said after the game. “I thought when things started to get loose, and they started to go on a run we got stops and our composure was where it needed to be. But give them credit. They made it hard for us for sure.”
Louisiana Tech being competitive at all was a surprise considering star guard Cobe Williams left the program before the game.
The Bulldogs put up a fight without Williams but were no match for the Mean Green.
UNT will look to build on its win over Louisiana Tech when it takes on UTEP, a team that handed the Mean Green a tough loss last year when the teams met in El Paso. UNT was riding a 15-game winning streak before the Miners snapped the Mean Green’s run with a 70-68 win.
UNT had already clinched the C-USA regular season title and was in the conversation for an at-large bid in the NCAA tournament before that loss damaged the Mean Green’s resume.
Louisiana Tech beat UNT in the semifinals of the C-USA tournament less than a week later.
UNT is rolling once again heading into the teams’ latest meeting behind Tylor Perry. The senior guard is averaging 17.1 points per game.
UTEP (12-14, 5-10) has lost six of its last seven games. Junior guard Tae Hardy is averaging 12.9 points per game to lead the Miners.
The UNT women will also be in action against UTEP. The teams were scheduled to play Saturday afternoon but will now face off at 7 p.m.
The move was made after UTEP’s game at UAB was pushed back a day to Friday due to sever weather in Birmingham, Alabama.
UNT’s showdown with the Miners is the second in a key four-game homestand for the Mean Green. UNT (9-16, 6-9) fell to Louisiana Tech 57-44 on Thursday and have now dropped three straight.
“We have a quick turnaround and have to put this behind us,” UNT coach Jalie Mitchell said. “We play Saturday and Monday and have work to do.”
The game will be a homecoming of sorts for Jazion Jackson and N’Yah Boyd. Both began their college careers at UNT before transferring. Boyd spent time at Oklahoma State before landing at UTEP. Jackson transferred from UNT to UTEP after last season.
Jackson is averaging 12.0 points per game, while Boyd is adding 11.5 for the Miners (16-7, 9-5).
Quincy Noble paces UNT at 16.7 points per game.
