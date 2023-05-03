Tatum Sparks settled under a popup that hung in the warm night sky at Lovelace Stadium on Wednesday night.
Only a few months ago, Sparks was sitting on the bench at Oklahoma State.
The redshirt freshman is playing a much larger role now since moving on to North Texas and put the finishing touches on one of the Mean Green’s biggest wins in recent memory when she hauled that ball in to close out a 5-1 win over her former team.
OSU came into the night ranked No. 6 nationally in the ESPN college softball poll and is a consensus Top 10 team nationally.
“It was nice to get that last out, not just because I transferred from there but also because it was a big win against a good team and a great program,” Sparks said. “It’s awesome to knock off a team like that.”
UNT (30-20) has come up with plenty of big wins in five seasons under Rodney DeLong. The Mean Green played in the Stillwater Regional of the NCAA tournament last year when they fell to the Cowgirls in the regional title game.
There was a whole lot less on the line in a midweek game late in the season, not that one could tell by the way UNT celebrated its first win at home over a nationally ranked team since a knocking off Baylor in 2013.
Sparks jumped in the air and spiked the ball into the grass as her teammates rushed to greet her on the field.
UNT was ranked early in the season and picked to win the Conference USA title in the preseason coaches’ poll. The Mean Green have struggled at times to meet those lofty expectations and came into the night looking to build momentum for their series against Middle Tennessee this weekend to cap the regular season.
UNT will need to win that conference series and have a whole lot else go right to win the C-USA title. The Mean Green feel better about the chances of it all working out after the way they played against OSU (41-10).
“It’s huge,” DeLong said of the win. “Tonight gave us confidence and momentum, which is what it’s all about late in the season.”
UNT was already trending in the right direction after sweeping Florida Atlantic last week in C-USA play to climb a little closer to the top of the conference standings. The Mean Green are sitting third at 14-7. UAB leads the league at 15-6, while Charlotte is 14-6.
MTSU is 12-8 and will be looking to improve its position in the conference tournament as well when the three-game set begins on Friday.
UNT will have a lot on the line when it faces the Blue Raiders. Facing OSU, a team that had beaten UNT 10 straight times, was another matter.
“We came into this game without stress,” shortstop Cierra Simon said. “We wanted to play free because we didn’t have anything to lose.”
That approach helped UNT rally from an early deficit. OSU centerfielder Chyenne Factor lined a home run over the wall in center in the second inning off Skylar Savage to give the Cowgirls an early 1-0 lead.
Savage, who took the loss in OSU’s win over UNT in the Stillwater Regional final last season, settled in from there. She allowed just that one run on five hits in five innings.
“I try to stay calm, trust myself and my defense,” Savage said. “That’s what I did today.”
That approach paid dividends when Savage worked her way out of several jams. She gave up a leadoff double to open the game to Rachel Becker and walked the next batter before a double play helped get her out of the inning.
The Cowgirls’ leadoff batter reached in the fourth and fifth innings as well without scoring.
UNT broke through in the fifth when Lexi Cobb punched an RBI single to right.
Simon came to the plate with runners on second and third after Cobb stole second base. She hit a shot that OSU shortstop Kiley Naomi couldn’t handle. The error allowed two runs to score.
“I hit and heard everyone cheering,” Simon said. “I was like, ‘Are they cheering for us?’ It felt amazing. It put us up. That is what we needed. Any kind of hit, hard or slow.”
UNT added two more runs in the sixth after Kailey Gamble led off with a single to set the table. Pinch runner Emma Grahmann and Katy Truitt later scored and UNT was on its way to a landmark win.
Ashley Peters capped it off when she came on to throw two shutout innings to pick up the save after inducing that final popup from Taylor Tuck.
The win was UNT’s fourth straight and sent the Mean Green into their series against MTSU on a roll.
“It feels great, especially this late in the season,” Savage said. “It’s good to get on a run now heading into the Middle Tennessee series and the conference tournament.”
North Texas 5, Oklahoma State 1
Kelly Maxwell, Lexi Kilfoyl (6) and Taylor Tuck. Skylar Savage, Ashley Peters (6) and Kalei Christensen. WP – Savage (7-4). LP – Maxwell (14-3) 2B – OSU: Rachel Becker. 3B – UNT: Cierra Simon. HR – OSU: Cheyenne Factor.
