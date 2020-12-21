CONWAY, S.C. — Coming up with a way to slow down high-powered offenses and players was an issue for North Texas throughout the regular season.
UNT couldn’t come up with any new solutions on Monday when the Mean Green took on Appalachian State and Camerun Peoples in the Myrtle Beach Bowl.
Peoples set an NCAA bowl and school record with 319 rushing yards and tied another bowl mark with five rushing touchdowns during the Mountaineers' 56-28 win at Brooks Stadium.
UNT came into the day allowing 41.3 points per game and had struggled against opponents’ running games all season while allowing 243.6 yards per game.
Peoples rolled past that total all by himself on his way to earning game MVP honors.
“They blocked well up front,” UNT safety Makyle Sanders said. “They have a good offensive line. That helped their back get to where he needed to go.”
Marcus Williams Jr. added 101 rushing yards on a night App State finished with 502 rushing yards.
“After we watched film, we knew that we were going to have a good chance to run the ball,” Peoples said. “Our offensive line did a good job of getting to the second level and leaving us in one-on-one situations with their linebackers and secondary.”
UNT spent most of the night chasing Peoples across blue surf turf.
The Mean Green finished with one tackle for loss and no sacks on a night App State rolled up 638 total yards. That tackle for loss came on the game’s first play from scrimmage.
Sanders and fellow defensive back Cam Johnson led UNT with eight tackles each and were often the last line of defense.
Peoples averaged 13.9 yards per carry while Williams averaged 16.8. Peoples scored on runs that covered 64 and 62 yards, while Williams scored on a 70-yard run.
“The big plays killed us,” Littrell said. “We couldn’t stop one or two runs. You are going to have a long night if you give up explosives.”