“Staying Home building something together!” Jones wrote. “100% Committed!”
Jones is among the highest-profile recruits to commit to UNT in recent years. He has yet to be rated by 247Sports but has scholarship offers from more than 20 schools, including several from Power Five conferences.
Michigan State, Oklahoma State and Ole Miss were among the schools that offered Jones, who is sitting at No. 28 on The Dallas Morning News’ Area Top 50 rankings for 2024.
Jones is the latest in a series of Dallas South Oak Cliff players to commit to UNT since Morris took over the program in December.
UNT landed cornerback Tylor Starling and defensive lineman Keith Smith as part of its 2023 signing class.
That trio helped lead the Golden Bears to the Class 5A Division II state title last season. Jones finished with seven tackles, two sacks and a safety in a 34-24 win over Port Neches-Groves in the championship game.
Jones posted 199 tackles, including 20 for loss, and eight sacks last season.
The 6-foot-1, 195-pound junior is the second player from the class of 2024 to commit to UNT. Katy tight end Luke Carter was the first player the Mean Green added to their class.
Morris talked about the importance of recruiting the Dallas-Fort Worth area when he took over at UNT and reiterated his point when he introduced his 2023 class.
“We need to win those recruiting battles in the DFW area over the next three or four years to establish a roster,” Morris said. “That is one of the greatest perks of this job. You can put a 100-mile radius around our school and pretty much fill out a roster.”
Jones became the latest player from that recruiting hotbed to commit to UNT.
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.