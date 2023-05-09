North Texas spent its season as the team everyone in Conference USA striving to knock off in softball, right up until the final day of the regular season.
It wasn’t until then that the Mean Green were eliminated from the conference title chase.
UNT was picked to win the league in the preseason coaches’ poll and was nationally ranked earlier in the year.
UNT coach Rodney DeLong has puzzled over why his team has struggled to live up to expectations while posting a 32-21 record. The answer has always remained out of reach, but he and his players were at least open to one thought as they prepared for this week’s conference tournament.
Maybe the Mean Green are better when they’re not the team everyone is gunning for.
“Sometimes it feels like we’re better as the team that is chasing something instead of being chased,” outfielder Molly Rainey said. “I would rather chase. We’ll take it.”
UNT is the No. 3 seed in the eight-team event and will be in chase mode when the C-USA tournament begins on Wednesday. The Mean Green will begin play in the event with a second-round game at 5 p.m. on the campus of Louisiana Tech in Ruston.
The tournament features eight teams. The top two teams receive double byes and the next two single byes. The final four teams play in single-elimination first-round games for the right to advance to the double-elimination rounds, where UNT will await the winner of a game between Louisiana Tech and Middle Tennessee.
That game and the tournament will give UNT a chance to quickly move on from a 3-2 loss to MTSU in eight innings that helped end its regular season title hopes.
“This is another chance to live up to expectations,” DeLong said of the tournament following UNT’s loss to the Blue Raiders. “Let’s go get it. That’s the mentality. We had three disappointing losses in the regular season. If we had won those games, today wouldn’t have even mattered.”
DeLong and his players quickly pointed back to last season. The Mean Green won the conference tournament in 2022 after seeing a chance to win the regular season title slip away late in the year.
The difference is UNT did secure the No. 2 seed and a double bye last year. The Mean Green will face a longer road this time around.
“This motivates us going into the conference tournament,” pitcher Ashley Peters said. “We didn’t win the regular season last year either. We still have everything in front of us.”
Charlotte is the top seed in the tournament while UAB is the No. 2 seed. The Mean Green will face the Blazers on Thursday if they can win their opening game.
UNT has leaned on Peters and the rest of its pitching staff all season. The Mean Green rank second in the league with a 2.21 ERA.
Peters ranks second in the league with a 1.58 ERA with McKenzie Wagoner just behind her in third at 1.68.
The challenge for UNT has been finding a way to support its staff with enough runs. The Mean Green rank second among C-USA teams with 51 home runs but their .248 team batting average is next to last in the 10-team league.
“We have underperformed offensively for whatever reason,” DeLong said. “It’s a confidence thing. We started the year confident and swung the bat well. We went through a bad stretch and haven’t been a really good offensive team since. We’ll try to figure it out.”
UNT has been trying to do just that all year while aiming to fulfill high expectations.
That has been easier said than done for the Mean Green, who will have one last shot at it this week when they’ll be back to trying to show that they’re a great team.
That might be the perfect situation for the Mean Green after struggling as the favorite for most of the season.
“This is another chance,” Rainey said. “We can go prove people wrong and show that we can play at a championship level.”
UNT lands seven on All-C-USA team
UNT landed seven players on the All-C-USA team that was released in advance of the conference tournament.
Peters and infielders Kailey Gamble and Cierra Simon were named to the first team. Catcher Kalei Christensen, infielder Mikayla Smith and pitcher McKenzie Wagoner were named to the second team.
Redshirt freshman infielder Tatum Sparks was named to the All-Freshman Team.
