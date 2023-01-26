North Texas was back in a familiar position Thursday night in the second half of its game against UTSA.
The Mean Green built a lead only to see it dwindle in a hurry.
The situation mirrored the second half of the Mean Green’s last home game that ended with a tough loss to Rice.
Tylor Perry made sure the Mean Green avoided the same fate at the hands of the Roadrunners. The senior guard hit a pair of key 3s and a layup in the closing seconds to help UNT hold on for a 63-59 win at the Super Pit.
“I tried to take over,” Perry said. “BJ Jefferson came to practice the other day and said that coaches and point guards win games. I didn’t want a repeat of what happened against Rice.”
Perry took the advice he received from one of the stars of Bleed Green, the UNT alumni team in The Basketball Tournament, the $1 million summer tournament, and helped the Mean Green win their second straight game.
Perry scored a game-high 21 points on a milestone night in his career. The Oklahoma native hit five 3s and move into the top 10 of UNT’s career leaders list, jumping past Leonard Hopkins.
Hopkins ranked 10th with 136. Perry now has 138.
UNT (17-5, 8-3 Conference USA) leaned on Perry late after UTSA made a run to get back into a game the Mean Green led by eight early in the second half.
UTSA (7-15, 1-10) pulled within 51-50 with 4:37 left on a John Buggs III 3.
Perry hit 3s on each of UNT’s next two possessions. Kai Huntsberry made a layup a short time later to put the Mean Green up 59-52.
Perry made another layup with 54 seconds left to put UNT up 61-56. The Mean Green hung on from there for the win.
UNT coach Grant McCasland credited the way the Mean Green finished to the way his team adjusted after its loss to Rice.
“We didn’t play great against Rice,” McCasland said. “It was kinda dead in the building. We felt the pressure and fractured. We looked at huddles and timeouts and how many high-fives we gave each other. We took a couple of charges. Those are big celebration moments for us and there wasn’t a big celebration.”
There was an entirely different feel in UNT’s win over UTSA.
“Our huddles and timeouts had more of a positive feel,” McCasland said. “We played to win down the stretch.”
Abou Ousmane posted a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds set a couple of key screens late to free Perry for his pair of 3s.
Jacob Germany led UTSA with 15 points and led three players in double figures for the Roadrunners, who played without leading scorer Japhet Medor. The senior guard was out due to injury.
UNT led 34-27 at halftime after breaking the game open with an 8-0 run after UTSA took its only lead of the first half.
DJ Richards scored five straight points for the Roadrunners, a run he capped with a 3 that put UTSA up 11-10.
Perry hit a 3 to spark UNT’s run. The Mean Green had plenty of chances to put UTSA away. The Roadrunners had an answer each time UNT threatened to blow the game open.
“They are a good team and were prepared for us,” UNT forward Jayden Martinez said. “Games that come down to the wire are the best ones. You find out who is the better team.”
UNT had been in a few of those games over the last few weeks, including its game against Rice.
The Mean Green didn’t make the key plays they needed against the Owls.
UNT fared much better against UTSA.
“We got a few stops when the game was close,” McCasland said. “We also kept the ball in the right players hands.
“We had really solid guard play down the stretch.”
UNT also played together with the game on the line.
“It was our connectiveness that was the difference this game,” Martinez said. “That was a big focus for us, making sure we are connected as a team after that Rice game.
“It keeps everyone locked in. When you are not connected someone will make a mistake and feel bad about it. Things can spiral out of control.”
Perry and the Mean Green made sure they were together down the stretch against UTSA. That made all the difference for UNT.
North Texas 63, UTSA 59
UTSA (7-15, 1-10) – Aleu 0-1 1-2 1, Diouf 0-1 0-0 0, Buggs 4-7 1-2 13, Richards 5-11 0-0 12, Tucker 3-6 2-3 8, Germany 5-11 5-6 15, Addo-Ankrah 0-1 2-2 2, Czumbel 0-3 2-2 2, Farmer 3-4 0-0 6. Totals 20-45 13-17 59.
NORTH TEXAS (17-5, 8-3) – Scott 0-1 0-0 0, Ousmane 6-9 1-3 13, Eady 2-5 1-2 5, Perry 6-11 4-4 21, Huntsberry 4-7 0-0 8, Jones 0-4 2-2 2, Martinez 4-9 0-0 9, Stone 2-2 1-1 5. Totals 24-48 9-12 63.
Halftime – UNT 34-27 Three-point goals – UTSA 6-15 (Buggs 4-5, Richards 2-7, Addo-Ankrah 0-1) UNT 6-14 (Scott 0-1, Eady 0-1, Perry 5-8, Jones 0-2, Martinez 1-2) Fouled out – Perry Rebounds – UTSA 24 (German 7) UNT 29 (Ousmane 10) Total fouls – UTSA 14, UNT 19 Technical fouls – Tucker, Ousmane. A – 3,900.
